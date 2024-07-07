An emergency Phillies-Cubs trade after offense goes ice-cold vs. Braves
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies had a tough Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, falling 5-1 with Bobby Cox in the house. Spencer Schwellenbach had arguably the best start of his career, throwing six innings of one-run ball and establishing himself as the leader in the clubhouse for the No. 5 spot in the Braves rotation.
On the other end of the spectrum, however, the Phillies would prefer more consistency from their offense. The outfield, in particular, could use some work despite what the NL All-Star fan vote numbers suggest. Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas have not done their part so far this season. That's why the Phillies are shopping for another outfielder, having been linked to Ian Happ, Brent Rooker and more.
Yet, if the Phillies really hope to make a splash at the deadline and surpass the Dodgers as favorites in the National League, they should aim bigger. That's where Cody Bellinger comes in.
Would the Chicago Cubs trade Cody Bellinger to the Phillies?
Bellinger acknowledged the obvious earlier this week when asked about trade rumors. While he does have a player opt-out after this season, Bellinger also has two extra years left on his deal should he choose.
“Feels like it’s a little different this year. But just like last year, I’m definitely not going to think about it. Like everything, it’s a distraction to what you need to accomplish. I won’t think about it. Just take it day by day," Bellinger said.
If the Cubs are open for business, Bellinger instantly becomes one of the best players available on the open market. The deadline season thus far has been underwhelming. Bellinger could change that, and as USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday, the Cubs are inching closer towards putting up that 'for sale' sign on some of their star players.
What a Phillies-Cubs trade for Cody Bellinger would look like
The Phillies would have to give up quite a lot for Bellinger, but his offseason opt-out lowers the price tag significantly compared to the likes of Luis Robert Jr. On the season, Bellinger is slashing .270/.330/.417 with nine home runs. He'd be an upgrade over Rojas and Castellanos, but has taken a step back in the power department this year.
This is a nice return for the Cubs, and likely what it would take to part ways with one of the central members of their current corps in Bellinger.
Abel is a top-100 prospect, and the fifth-ranked prospect in the Phillies system. At 22 years old, he's close to MLB-ready. Rincones Jr. is the Phillies ninth-ranked prospect and can play center field. He's nearing big-league elibility and should fill a key outfield depth role for Chicago as they retool for 2025. Mercado, meanwhile, has big-league experience this season and can offer immediate rotation or bullpen depth, something the Cubs currently lack.
The theme of this trade for the Cubs is retool, rather than rebuild. All the prospects gained should contribute in the majors within a calendar year, if not sooner. Bellinger, meanwhile, can become a mainstay in the Phillies outfield should he opt into the next two years of his contract. It's a risk, but one the Phillies ought to take given the strength of their farm system.