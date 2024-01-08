3 affordable stars the Cubs could sign in addition to Cody Bellinger
While the Chicago Cubs are working towards signing 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger to a lucrative contract, they could also target these three affordable stars in addition to him.
By Lior Lampert
While the Chicago Cubs continue to sort through contract negotiations with former 2019 National League MVP Award winner and 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger, they should not let that prevent them from pursuing other star players.
In his first season as a member of the Cubs, Bellinger had an impressive campaign worthy of earning Comeback Player of the Year honors. He saw his batting average increase from .210 in 2022 to .307 in 2023 while hitting seven more home runs and batting in 29 more runs in 2023 than he did the previous year. With that said, Bellinger is reportedly looking to cash in on the big season he just had and seeking a long-term contract north of $200 million.
Since breaking their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, it has been tough sledding for the Cubs. In the seven seasons since, they have missed the postseason four times and have advanced past the Wild Card series just once when they’ve made it. If the Cubs want to avoid another century-plus-long drought, they should consider targeting these three affordable stars in addition to Bellinger.
3. Rhys Hoskins would give the Cubs some power
Rhys Hoskins has proved to be a valuable power hitter in the middle of the lineup for a Philadelphia Phillies team that has reached the NLCS in each of the past two seasons and was just one game shy of making back-to-back World Series appearances.
In six seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins has hit at least 27 homers with 71 runs batted in four times. That type of consistency would be a welcome addition to a Cubs lineup that lacked a reliable power hitter in 2023. Hoskins would also be able to man first base for a Cubs team that could use an everyday first baseman if Bellinger prefers to play center field.
After missing the entire 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL, Hoskins’ value around the league could take a hit due to his perceived health. Not to mention, Hoskins has expressed his desire to return to the Phillies shortly after they were eliminated from the postseason by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Whether or not the Phillies grant Hoskins’ wish of re-signing him is yet to be determined but his desire to stay in Philadelphia shouldn’t detour the Cubs from making their pitch to the veteran slugger.