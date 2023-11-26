5 dream MLB Winter Meetings moves the Cubs should make
Could big moves be on the horizon for the Chicago Cubs?
The Chicago Cubs have made the biggest move in what has been a very quiet offseason so far, stealing Craig Counsell away from the Brewers to be their new manager. Counsell comes to Chicago as a proven winner looking to take this team back to the postseason and hopefully the World Series.
As thrilling as the Counsell surprise was, it's not the only big move Chicago is expected to make. It's hard to pinpoint what moves are on the horizon, but the Cubs are expected to be one of the more active teams this offseason. They're a team that was on the cusp of a postseason berth before stumbling to an 83-79 finish, narrowly missing out of the playoffs.
With the Winter Meetings rapidly approaching, there are several big moves Cubs fans would like to see Jed Hoyer make as he attempts to make this team a true contender.
1) Dream Winter Meetings move the Cubs should make: Signing Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is the player Cubs fans should be dreaming about. He's very clearly the best player on the planet and could be the best player we've ever seen. The best part is that the Ohtani dreams feel like they could become reality.
Signing Ohtani would give the Cubs a big bat to put right in the middle of their lineup surrounded by solid on-base guys such as Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, and Seiya Suzuki.
Yes, the fact that Ohtani can't pitch in 2024 is frustrating, but the Cubs don't exactly need another pitcher as much as they could use another hitter. The Cubs will likely lose Marcus Stroman in free agency but already have Justin Steele leading the staff with capable arms in the middle and Cade Horton on the rise. With Cody Bellinger hitting free agency, the lack of a middle-of-the-order bat is glaring.
Signing Ohtani comes with a whole lot of risk, of course, but it's one worth taking. He immediately transforms this team from a bubble postseason team to a true contender if not the favorite for the NL Central division title.