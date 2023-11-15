Cubs Rumors: All hope is not lost with looming Cody Bellinger return
Could Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger return to Wrigley Field next season after all? A recent report from Jon Heyman suggests there's still a chance.
By Mark Powell
Cody Bellinger had an astounding bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs, at times even putting himself squarely in the NL MVP conversation prior to the team's September collapse. It's tough to blame Bellinger for that, but now that the Cubs have moved on from David Ross in favor of Craig Counsell, could Bellinger's return be on the horizon?
When asked about playing another few years with the Cubs during the season, Bellinger made it clear that he's open to all options.
“I really tried to enjoy these last few weeks. Obviously, there is no prediction of the future. Playing for the Cubs organization and Wrigley Field was really special," Bellinger said, potentially putting his Cubs career in the rear view in the process.
MLB Rumors: The Cubs are very involved on Cody Bellinger front
Bellinger is represented by Scott Boras, who always seeks the highest bidder for his clients. If Chicago feels Bellinger is an important part of this team's future alongside Counsell, then ponying up makes sense. MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported that the Bellinger chase is likely down to the Yankees, Giants and Cubs, but also suggested Chicago is very interested in a reunion.
Each suitor can offer Bellinger something the others cannot. Belli has connections to the New York area -- his dad was a Yankee. There's also nothing like playing in New York, even for Bellinger, who won an MVP in Los Angeles.
San Francisco allows Bellinger to move back west and play against his former team on the opposite sides of one of baseball's fiercest rivalries. The Giants have also tried and failed on several occasions to get a star -- any star -- to take their money and embrace being the face of the franchise.
What the Cubs offer is hope and familiarity. Hiring Counsell moves up their competitive timeline some. Clearly, something worked last season which helped Bellinger regain his confidence. Maybe he doesn't want to risk losing that again?
Chicago has re-entered the chat, which is great news for Cubs fans.