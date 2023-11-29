Cubs Rumors: Josh Hader buzz, Bregman trade, Ace trade bidding war
- Chicago might get into a bidding war trading for an ace
- Could the Cubs be a fit for an Alex Bregman trade?
- Josh Hader to the Cubs continues to be a possibility
Cubs Rumors: Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber trade markets have NL Central competition
How the Chicago Cubs will construct their starting rotation for the 2024 season seems like something where plans have changed roughly a dozen times over the past year. Marcus Stroman's ascension, decline, and them him still opting out of his contract played a big role in that. But now the Cubs seem hellbent on adding an ace to the top of the rotation if possible.
Whether that's via free agency or trade remains to be seen, but the Cubs are leaving a lot of doors open.
In fact, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Cubs are one of the teams involved in trade talks with both the Cleveland Guardians about Shane Bieber and with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding Tyler Glasnow. However, Morosi also added that Chicago isn't alone as an NL Central rival, the Cincinnati Reds, is also in discussions with both clubs about trades for the former Cy Young winners.
To be sure, there isn't a bad option between Bieber and Glasnow. The latter is far more expensive in the 2024 season with an AAV around $25 million, but both players are set to hit free agency after this season. The potential bidding war with the Reds, however, might be a slight issue.
Cincinnati has one of the most talent-rich farm systems in baseball right now and could sweeten the pot in a deal with the Guardians or Rays in whatever way they wanted to in order to get a deal done. That would likely give the Reds their pick of Bieber or Glasnow, assuming that these two division rivals are the leading contenders for a trade in each instance.
If that were the case, though, it wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Cubs. They would be able to still get a relatively young former Cy Young winner at the top of the rotation and, if the Reds make their move first, might have some leverage to not overpay in order to get the trade done.
Maybe the competition or bidding war in this case wouldn't be too bad, even if the Cubs appear likely to lose that bidding battle with the Reds.
Cubs Rumors: Chicago named fit for an Alex Bregman trade
We know about the likes of Glasnow, Bieber, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and several others who are likely (or at least possible) to be traded this offseason. However, there seems to be some growing buzz that another huge name could be dealt, this time with the Houston Astros making the move.
Former MLB general manager Jim Duquette said on MLB Network Radio that he believes the Astros are "listening" to trade proposals for third baseman Alex Bregman and to "keep an eye" on the All-Star-caliber third baseman.
There already had been speculation about the possibility of a Bregman trade as he enters the final year of his current contract with Houston. Some reports indicate that the Astros may only be able to re-sign one of Bregman and Jose Altuve with the more likely option being the latter. Thus, trading Bregman and recouping some value would make sense.
And that's a market that the Cubs could be involved in.
Zachary Rotman named the Cubs one of the five best landing spots for Bregman for FanSided and made a strong case as to why the third baseman could be a great fit in Chicago.
"The Cubs have their middle infield set with Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, but third base is a massive question mark right now. Do they roll with Nick Madrigal who is a decent player but had just a .663 OPS last season? Do they give the spot to Patrick Wisdom who has tons of power but strikes out an enormous amount and hit just five points above the Mendoza line last season?
"If the Cubs want to compete, the right answer should be neither of them. The Cubs have a very deep farm system and can afford to part with prospects in a deal that brings them a star back. They also have money at their disposal to discuss a potential extension with him."
After trading for Jeimer Candelario as an end-of-season rental at the deadline, the Cubs don't have a clear-cut answer at third base moving forward while the heart of the infield looks to be in a quality spot. While they've been connected to Matt Chapman in free agency, a Bregman trade would land Chicago a higher-end player, particularly offensively, with a more storied track record.
And with it being a rental for just 2024 without an extension in place, that might make the price right enough for the Cubs to pull the trigger on such a deal to fill a hole. As Rotman noted too, it would also give Chicago the upperhand in signing Bregman to an extension and making him a long-term answer.
Cubs Rumors: Josh Hader connection made by insider
Starting pitching may be at the forefront of the free agency and trade targets for the Cubs this offseason, but the bullpen could undoubtedly use a bit of work moving forward as well.
The Cubs were basically a middle-of-the-pack bullpen as a whole in the 2023 season. They weren't a disaster by any means, but there were a couple of glaring issues. First, the depth was a problem that really reared its ugly head down the stretch as injuries took their toll. On top of that, the Cubs also didn't seem to have a lights-out option at closer. But one might be on their radar in free agency.
MLB.com analyst and insider Mark Feinsand named the top landing spots for Josh Hader, the best closer in baseball last year, in free agency this offseason. The first team he listed was the Chicago Cubs. And his reasoning for the fit makes a ton of sense:
"New Cubs manager Craig Counsell is quite familiar with Hader, having managed him in Milwaukee from 2017-22. Chicago got a solid performance from Adbert Alzolay last season -- he saved 22 games with a 2.67 ERA in 58 appearances -- but adding Hader would further strengthen Chicago’s ’pen. Hader has enjoyed great success at Wrigley Field, throwing 20 scoreless innings there during his career."
This is by far not the first time that Hader has been connected to the Cubs. His familiarity with Counsell, his dominance as a closer, and the need in Chicago all make this a fit. However, that doesn't answer the million-dollar question: With the Cubs appearing so aggressive and active this offseason, would they fork over top-of-market money for a reliever?
That's the question that any team pursuing Hader will have to ask themselves, to be sure. However, for what he could mean for the Cubs bullpen, it might be money well spetn.