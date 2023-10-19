Cubs rumors: Red Sox putting ball in Jed Hoyer's court to retain key piece
The Red Sox are after a Cubs executive, but their own stipulations on the role gives Chicago an easy route to give that exec an earned raise to keep him at Wrigley.
By Josh Wilson
While perhaps not perfect, the Chicago Cubs have been well-managed for the better part of the last decade. A World Series win in 2016 was the most obvious point there, but even in the years since the Cubs have traversed the post-championship era in ways that have kept the team in the fight to build a winner. That's true despite the fact that the team has had to send goodbyes to fan favorites involved in those title runs like Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant. Losing players like that frequently tail-spins teams into years of mediocrity. Chicago looks positioned to avoid that.
Around and in the ballpark, renovations have given Wrigley Field a facelift that makes it a fun, modern experience with all the respect and admiration for the deep history that comes with the landmark.
On the field, the team's management has also made good decisions when it comes to player personnel. Look no further than Cody Bellinger, a low-risk, high-reward signing the team made last offseason that paid off even better than expected.
Pitching is one area that has excelled, too. Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele were both in the Cy Young conversations at different points of the season. Kyle Hendricks was consistent as ever. Adbert Alzolay was a consistent closer with the sixth-highest save percentage in the National League.
Players play, but one name who deserves credit on the pitching excellence is front office employee Craig Breslow, currently the Director of Pitching (while also holding the role of Special Assistant to the President and General Manager).
Chicago needs to hold tight, though, and perhaps even consider giving Breslow a hefty raise, because he's close to getting poached.
Red Sox closing in on hiring Craig Breslow
Reports came out this week that the Red Sox and Breslow were in "advanced" discussions around him joining the team and filling the executive vacancy left by Chaim Bloom, the team's former general manager who was fired before the offseason hit.
Patrick Mooney first reported the news, and his detail of the situation makes one thing clear (subscription required): The Red Sox do not have him completely on the hook just yet. Boston has failed to attract big names for the role despite it appearing as one of the most attractive. The reasoning behind that appears to be that the team is not going to give the to-be executive a blank slate (particularly as it pertains to who will manage the team, Alex Cora is safe) and because the team could even pursue two executives, giving whomever they hire perhaps less latitude than they may expect from a role with a GM title.
Breslow, though he still resides near Boston, is reported to enjoy the Cubs front office as well as manager David Ross. Mooney points out that chairman Tom Ricketts's laissez-faire approach to resources and org chart structure would theoretically position Breslow for a "substantial offer," to stay in Chicago, if Hoyer deems it necessary.
The Cubs should make that offer. Breslow's impact on the pitching has been clear, and he's clearly viewed around the league as a potential general manager in the future. If Chicago needs an in-house successor to Hoyer, Breslow is the logical call-up. Obviously, that last point may not factor into Hoyer's calculus on such a decision.
The Red Sox have devalued their own opening, and Chicago now could see the ball in their court to keep Breslow.