Cubs rumors: Snell-Montgomery connection, Cody Bellinger latest, Sammy Sosa admission
Cubs Rumors: Latest Cody Bellinger update still favors Chicago
Another week is passing and Cody Bellinger is still not officially back with the Chicago Cubs. For fans who have been asking for the reunion to happen basically since the winter got started in baseball, that's a disappointment. However, the organization has also preached patience all offseason and, in this case specifically, that seems warranted even more so than with other targets.
As of late, though, the word that keeps getting thrown around by various insiders is that the Cubs remain the favorites to sign Bellinger in free agency. That was echoed once again this week by MLB insider Jon Heyman during his weekly appearance on Bleacher Report as he iterated that Chicago is still leading the pack for Bellinger.
There seems to have always been mutual interest between the Cubs and Bellinger about the 2019 NL MVP returning to Chicago for the 2024 season and long-term as well. The big hangup has always appeared to be the outfielder's agent, Scott Boras. Notorious for seeking top dollar ruthlessly for his clients, his asking price for Bellinger has been rumored to be north of $200 million in total.
Perhaps the Cubs will pay Bellinger that, but the patience that the organization is preaching still seems to be trying to wait out Boras. If they continue holding firm at whatever their offer is, assumedly below what Boras is asking for, then perhaps the price tag will drop and they'll ostensibly win negotiations. If it gets down to crunch time, though, they could always bend to the asking price and pay a premium.
In any case, the safe money is on Bellinger returning to the Cubs still. When that could happen, however, is merely a guessing game at this point.