Cubs solution to awful Adbert Alzolay injury update is a 2016 World Series reunion
By Lior Lampert
As things stand, Baseball Reference gives the Chicago Cubs a 6.1 percent chance of reaching the MLB playoffs this season. In other words, the club is moving on to 2025.
But it won't get any easier next year, especially in light of recent news surrounding Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay.
Per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Alzolay needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.
As Montemurro points out, the typical 14-month recovery timeline effectively ends his season and could force him to miss most "if not all of 2025."
The Cubs are in hot water after another disappointing campaign this year. Losing Alzolay for such an extended time couldn't be less ideal and accentuates a massive offseason need -- bolstering the bullpen. But who makes sense as a reasonable and realistic target?
Chicago could turn to a familiar face in free agency to help overcome Alzolay's presumably extensive absence. Not only would it be someone who previously played for the team, but a valuable member of the 2016 World Series Roster: Aroldis Chapman.
However, Chapman is currently a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nonetheless, he's on an expiring contract, making him an intriguing potential target for the Cubs.
Aroldis Chapman is the Cubs' solution to awful Adbert Alozolay injury update
Chapman, 36, is no longer the seven-time All-Star closer he once was. He's well past the height of his powers. Regardless, the veteran has extended his career by becoming a solid setup man, something he can continue doing for the Cubs in place of Alzolay.
With young hurlers like Colin Holderman and Kyle Nicolas under team control for multiple years, Chapman may become expendable for the Pirates. Alternatively, he'd give Chicago a trustworthy relief option.
Developing into a journeyman, Chapman has played for four different franchises since 2022. Returning to the Cubs would allow him to settle into a place he's already called home. Considering he's entering the latter stages of his time in the majors, that sounds like an ideal way to finish.
Chapman is 4-4 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.440 WHIP, 67 strikeouts and four saves across 41.2 innings of work this season. He's shown he has something left in the tank.
Alzolay suffered a setback during his rehab process from a forearm issue. Now, he'll be out indefinitely, and the Cubs need to do something about it.