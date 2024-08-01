Unfortunate Adbert Alzolay injury update emphasizes important Cubs offseason need
The Chicago Cubs entered the 2024 season expecting Adbert Alzolay to serve as their closer, and they had good reason for that. Alzolay had taken over as the team's closer in the 2023 campaign, racking up 22 saves and posting a 2.67 ERA in 58 appearances with strong underlying numbers as well. Unfortunately, the 2024 campaign has not gone well for him in the slightest.
Alzolay wound up converting just four of his nine save opportunities and was ultimately removed from the closer's role entirely. He had a 4.67 ERA and a 7.38 FIP in 18 appearances before suffering an injury in mid-May.
The initial expectation was for Alzolay to rest and rehab his forearm strain rather than undergo surgery, but unfortunately, after his latest setback, the right-hander is going to undergo surgery at some point.
What procedure Alzolay is going to get is unclear as of this writing, but there's a good chance that he'll wind up missing at least part, if not most or all of next season. That's a major blow not only for Alzolay, but for a Cubs team in dire need of bullpen help.
Adbert Alzolay injury update emphasizes Cubs offseason need for bullpen help
This season is a lost one for the Cubs and Alzolay, but if Chicago seriously plans on competing in 2025, upgrading the bullpen should have already been a focus, and now Alzolay's injury has made it even more of a need.
The Cubs have blown 20 saves this season, tied for the most in the National League and tied for second in the majors only behind the 27-84 Chicago White Sox. Alzolay's struggles played a role in that, but Chicago has had no stability at the closer position which severely impacted them when they were still in the postseason hunt.
This bullpen is in even worse shape when considering the fact that the Cubs traded Mark Leiter Jr. and will likely be rejecting Hector Neris' $9 million club option. They have some decent pieces like Tyson Miller, Yency Almonte, and even Porter Hodge under club control for a while, but none of those guys should realistically be relied on as ideal late-game options.
Alzolay when at his best has proven he can be trusted in high-leverage spots, but there's a very real chance that he won't be a factor for part or even most of next season. If the Cubs want to be competitive in 2025, Jed Hoyer is going to have to work very hard to improve this bullpen. Doing so without Alzolay in the picture would make an already difficult task that much harder.