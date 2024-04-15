Cubs take chance on Julio Teheran after Mets gave up on two-time All-Star
The Chicago Cubs have signed a Julio Teheran, who was let go by New York Mets after one start.
By Kinnu Singh
Once upon a time, Julio Teheran was one of the top-ranked prospects in Major League Baseball. That was a long time ago, however. The right-hander made his debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2011 and stayed with the club through the 2019 season. The two-time All-Star threw in over 174 2/3 innings in seven straight seasons.
His workload has diminished significantly since then, however. Since 2020, he has made just 26 appearances in the majors. Teheran has played for four teams during that span — the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Mets. Now, the Chicago Cubs will become his fifth team since 2020.
The Cubs signed Teheran to a minor league deal on Sunday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Chicago Cubs sign Julio Teheran amid starting rotation injuries
Injuries have left the Cubs with a depleted starting rotation. Jameson Taillon started the season on the injured list, but he is set to return this upcoming week. Justin Steele was injured on Opening Day and likely will not return to the lineup until May. While Javier Assad and Ben Brown filled in admirably, Teheran could help the Cubs cover a few starts until the team gets healthier.
Teheran signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets less than two weeks ago, but he was designated for assignment this past Tuesday after the club was able to recall José Butto. He made just one start with the Mets before he was let go, surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in an 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. Teheran opted for free agency after clearing waivers.
Teheran has not had a full season since his time with the Braves came to an end, but his time with the Milwaukee Brewers last year may have helped him become familiar with Cubs manager and former Brewers skipper Craig Counsell. Teheran's 71 2/3 innings with the Brewers represented his highest workload since 2019.
The 33-year-old will begin in Chicago's minor league system with hopes of landing on the major-league roster relatively soon. With a wounded starting rotation, the Cubs give Teheran the best opportunity to land a high-profile opportunity, while the Cubs receive a low-risk addition.