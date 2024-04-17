Cubs teammate's comment about Michael Busch should scare rest of MLB
Michael Busch has garnered the attention of the MLB world with his historic hot streak, and recent comments from his teammates should serve as a warning shot to the rest of the league.
By Lior Lampert
Despite tying a Chicago Cubs franchise record by hitting a home run in five consecutive games on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, recent comments made by teammates of rookie infielder Michael Busch would suggest the best has yet to come.
Busch has taken the MLB world by storm to start the 2024 campaign, gaining the trust and confidence of his teammates in the process, which should put the rest of the league on notice as he begins to scratch the surface of the player he can become.
Cubs teammates further fuel the Michael Busch hype train, which should scare the MLB
Busch has caught the attention of Cubs manager Craig Counsell: "You hit a home run in five straight games, you take notice of it," he said. "He's [Busch] off to a fabulous start as a Cub. We're grateful to have him for sure."
The praise didn't stop there. Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said he is not shocked to see such an "incredible hot streak" from Busch because "it comes from a very even-keeled, super consistent person," expressing that as a reason why he has so much faith in the rookie infielder.
After being traded to the Cubs this past offseason from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zayir Hope, Busch has proven to be a worthwhile addition for a Chicago team that has exceeded expectations thus far through the early portion of the year. He has hit six home runs and 12 RBIs with a .327/.410/.731 slash line across 61 plate appearances, demonstrating his ability as a driving force in the heart of the batting order.
The rookie slugger will have an opportunity to stand alone in the Cubs record books on Tuesday, Apr. 16, versus the Diamondbacks by hitting a homer in his sixth straight contest.