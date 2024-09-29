Cubs teammates got emotional about Kyle Hendricks likely last game in Chicago
Chicago Cubs fans gave right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks a standing ovation as he left the mound, possibly for the last time in a Cubs uniform. In a heartfelt post-game interview, teammate Ian Happ was visibly emotional when discussing Hendricks.
“Who he is on the field but who he is as a person… it’s important in this game to honor that. Seeing him get married, seeing him become a dad, he’s been a big part of my career here,” Happ said, reflecting on their bond.
Hendricks has spent his entire MLB career with the Cubs, highlighted by a 2016 World Series win and an ERA title, when he posted a 2.16 ERA across 31 games. Known as a reliable presence in the Cubs' rotation for years, his performance began to decline in 2019, leading to inconsistent seasons.
At 34, with a -1.5 WAR this season, Hendricks is unlikely to return, despite a strong final performance in which he allowed no runs through 7.1 innings on just 81 pitches. As he walked off the field, Hendricks exchanged farewells with his teammates, receiving a warm ovation from the fans and a show of respect from Cincinnati Reds players, who tipped their caps.
Cubs fans and teammates pay homage to Kyle Hendricks
Cubs manager Craig Counsell acknowledged the significance of the moment, saying, "Kyle did a heck of a job with it. I told a couple of our young players before the game that this is going to be a memorable day. You're going to remember this day."
Hendricks returned to the field for one final curtain call after heading to the dugout, and the wave of emotion was palpable throughout the stadium. Fans, along with Hendricks' family, were moved to tears, applauding a player who had always approached the game with humility and gratitude.
“You feel all the emotions,” Hendricks said. “I’m so lucky and happy. My whole family was here, probably crying. From the moment I arrived at the ballpark, the fans were celebrating me. Part of me hates the attention, but I know I have to soak in these moments. Wrigley fans are so special — the best in the world. To play here, I’m just such a lucky guy.”
Hendricks concludes his Cubs tenure with a career 3.68 ERA while finishing 3rd in Cy Young voting in 2016, where he will now weigh his options for the future.