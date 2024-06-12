Cubs trade target showcases exactly why Chicago should be all over him
The Chicago Cubs were three outs away from winning a second straight game and moving into sole possession of second place in the NL Central. They held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays and then disaster struck.
Hector Neris, the team's closer, didn't have his good stuff and it showed, as he allowed four runs in the bottom of the ninth including a walk-off three-run homer. The Cubs took another loss in a game that they should have won, which has been a common theme because of their brutal bullpen.
Chicago's 4.47 bullpen ERA is 24th-best in the majors. Not only are all six teams below them outside of postseason positioning, but they're all under .500. For the Cubs to make a run, they're going to need to improve their bullpen.
There aren't many known sellers, but the Miami Marlins proved that they're one by trading Luis Arraez early this season. There isn't a lot to like about that Marlins team, but their closer, Tanner Scott, is having another strong season. He just showed why the Cubs need to do whatever they can to get him sooner rather than later.
Cubs should be doing whatever they can to get Tanner Scott
The Marlins were playing the New York Mets on Tuesday and held a one-run lead in the eighth. To the surprise of many, Skip Schumaker brought Scott, the team's closer, into the game in the bottom of the eighth. He got through that inning in order.
Miami tacked on a run in the ninth to extend the lead to two, and Schumaker brought Scott in for the bottom of the ninth as well. Not only did this show Miami's desperation to win the game, but it showed that Scott is capable of going two when needed. The southpaw, despite beginning the inning with 16 pitches already under his belt, retired the side in order including a couple of strikeouts to secure the victory.
Scott got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but has been unhittable of late. He now has a 1.30 ERA in 26 appearances and 27.2 innings of work. He has not allowed an earned run since Apr. 14. Nearly two months and 19 appearances of scoreless baseball.
Command can elude him at time, and his 3.50 FIP shows just that, but Scott has held the opposition to a .140 batting average against. The fact that he ranks in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity according to Baseball Savant. suggests that the low batting average is not a fluke. It's extremely hard to square up a pitch thrown by Scott.
He's a free agent at the end of the year which makes him a bit less enticing, but that also means he won't cost as much to acquire. The Cubs need help in their bullpen, particularly late in games. The fact that their best left-handed reliever is probably Drew Smyly only adds to the fact that adding a left-hander in Scott is the move for Jed Hoyer to make.