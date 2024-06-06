Cubs walk-off sends White Sox broadcaster to personal ‘Go Cubs Go’ hell
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs slugger Mike Tauchman delivered the decisive blow on Wednesday night, as the White Sox lost their 13th straight game on a walk-off home run. Tauchman, historically a forever-prepared defensive replacement and pinch hitter, has found a home on the north side of Chicago.
“There’s no one more prepared,” Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon said. “It’s also just a cool story, someone everyone should feel really comfortable rooting for. Good dude. Had bounced around. Gone to Korea. It’s really cool to see him getting an opportunity and getting these moments for his hometown team. It’s kind of like a movie.”
On the other side of the coin, however, are the White Sox. The south siders haven't won in nearly half a month and are destined to sell at the trade deadline. At 15-47 and 26 games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, there is no turning this season around, which was destined for failure before it even began. Chris Getz acknowledged this winter that the Sox were rebuilding, and everyone on the roster was for sale. That included Dylan Cease, who was sent to the San Diego Padres before Opening Day.
White Sox broadcast is tired of failure, looking up at big brother
To play for a losing team is one thing -- players still have their livelihood, and should they succeed perhaps a spot on a contending team at the deadline -- but broadcasters must live that failure, day-in and day out. White Sox broadcaster John Schriffen has had about enough.
Following Tauchman's game-winning blast, Schriffen didn't dare take in the scene at Wrigley Field, forced once again to hear those haunting words: Go Cubs Go.
Steve Goodman’s 1984 song plays after every Chicago Cubs win. It means trouble for opposing teams, especially when that team plays just a few miles away. The White Sox are a mess, and it's only getting worse for Getz and Co. as they'll be selling off key assets to contenders in a few months time.
Hopefully, that means an influx of young prospects who can, in time, excite a fanbase which has grown far too accustomed to losing the last few years.
As for Cubs fans, they'd love to hear Goodman's voice just about every day, especially when that win comes against a crosstown foe.