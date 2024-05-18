A Cubs-White Sox trade to send flamethrower across town
The Chicago Cubs have found themselves in prime position to be buyers at the trade deadline this year. They've gotten off to a better start than any season since they blew their roster up a few years ago by trading Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and others.
The Cubs have a solid pitching staff, led by three starters with ERAs below a 2.00. Their bullpen has been impressive, but it could always use work. Chicago has been connected to Mason Miller quite heavily in 2024, but the asking price for Miller is quite steep, maybe a bit too steep for Chicago's liking.
Chicago has also looked to the trade market to improve their bullpen by adding Tyson Miller from the Mariners. Besides that, they will also return a few pieces from the injured list in the near future.
Despite this, Chicago will absolutely continue to be in the market for relievers, as every contending team is each season. A lockdown bullpen can carry a team in October and front offices understand that.
While they'll likely search the entire league for the right pieces to add to their roster, they may not have to leave Chicago to add to their bullpen. A flamethrower resides in the Windy City with the White Sox by the name of Michael Kopech and he would fit the Cubs bullpen very well.
A potential Chicago trade that sends Michael Kopech from the White Sox to the Cubs
The righty is pitching to the tune of a 3.32 ERA, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, and has recorded five saves. He's just 28 years old and has two seasons of team control before entering free agency. USA Today's Bob Nightengale floated Kopech as one of many names the White Sox could deal at the trade deadline.
So, what would it cost for the Cubs to acquire him? Quite a lot less than it would to acquire Mason Miller, that's for sure.
The first thing to look at here would be a one for one trade of one of the Cubs top pitching prospects. A swap of Michael Arias, the Cubs number ten prospect and their second highest ranked pitching prospect, for Kopech could benefit both sides tremendously.
Arias, originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as a shortstop, has found success since converting to a reliever. This season, Arias recorded a 2.14 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, 21 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 21.0 innings (13 games).
The Cubs get a reliever to help lock down games for them and the White Sox get a solid, high potential pitching prospect. A true win-win. Bonus points for Michael Kopech too. He wouldn't even need to change addresses or anything.