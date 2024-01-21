Cubs World Series champ denies contract rumors, casting doubt on long-term future
Longtime Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks may not be long for the Windy City.
By Mark Powell
Kyle Hendricks has been with the Chicago Cubs since the 2013 season. He's one of the lone remaining members of the 2016 World Series team on the roster. Yet, 'The Professor' may not be long for Chicago, as his contract is up at the end of this season and he has yet to engage in contract extension discussions with the team.
Hendricks confirmed this weekend that the Cubs did not approach him about an extension before picking up his option this offseason. Typically that's a sign of things to come.
“I have so much respect and trust in the whole organization from top to bottom,” Hendricks said, per The Athletic. “I can’t thank all of them enough for bringing me back and giving me an opportunity to play for the Cubs. There’s obviously nowhere I’d rather be. It’s the most special place in the world.”
MLB Rumors: Cubs seem unlikely to extend Kyle Hendricks
Chicago's rotation still leaves much to be desired even after signing Shota Imanaga. Marcus Stroman left for the Yankees. Justin Steele is capable, but still developing into the ace the Cubs hope he can be. Hendricks is on the downswing, though he did have a 3.74 ERA last season.
Chicago has been connected to several starting pitchers this winter and that's unlikely to end anytime soon. Despite making Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB, the Cubs haven't made the moves some fans expected this offseason, despite being in play for the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Imanaga was a nice pickup, and Chicago remains favored to bring back Cody Bellinger.
The Cubs have a bright future, though it's unclear if Hendricks will be the bridge that connects the great Chicago teams of the mid-2010's to the next generation.
If not, it'll be the end of an era for Hendricks and the Cubs.