D.J. Moore's reaction to Keenan Allen trade leaves more questions than answers
Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore had a rather interesting reaction to the news of Keenan Allen joining the team after a trade with the Chargers
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had an interesting reaction to the team's blockbuster trade for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.
After the team acquired the Pro Bowl wide receiver from the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore posted on X (formerly Twitter) a response that is quite confusing, to say the least. Just three grimacing emojis of the same kind, not unusual, but not exactly flattering, to say the least.
It appears that Moore expressed a mix of surprise and excitement. Moore's tweet garnered significant attention from fans and analysts alike, many of which believe the tweet is more of excitement and the thought of how improved and how deadly the passing attack can be for the Bears with two Pro Bowl wideouts on their offense, typically breeding positive vibes.
DJ Moore appears to be excited about the Bears trading for Keenan Allen, even if his tweet raises puzzlement
Let's just say DJ Moore is excited about the move. If he is, he has every reason to be. Since 2013 when he arrived in the NFL, over his tenure with the Chargers, Allen has recorded over 900 receptions, accumulating more than 10,000 receiving yards and 59 touchdown catches. His consistency and ability to move the chains make him a valuable asset in any passing game.
Whether it's converting crucial third downs, making contested catches in the red zone, or breaking off big gains after the catch, Allen possesses the skill set to thrive in any offensive scheme. Time and time again, Allen's knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Additionally, Allen's reliable hands and ability to secure contested catches make him a trusted target in critical situations.
Whomever takes the snaps next year at QB, Justin Fields or Caleb Williams or whomever else, they now have the option of DJ Moore or Keenan Allen. That's a very scary combo. Maybe that's what Moore was tweeting about, how deadly the offense could be. However, Allen is 32 years of age, that is a bit on the older side of the scale.
However, age could be nothing more than a number. As a seasoned veteran who has played in numerous high-pressure situations including a number of playoff games, Allen can provide guidance to younger players and potentially help groom them into suitable replacements in case an injury happens during the season and the reinforcements need to step up.