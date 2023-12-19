3 quarterbacks who will outperform Dak Prescott in NFC Playoffs
Dak Prescott has played like an MVP for much of the regular season, but the NFC Playoffs will be a different story.
Week 15 of the NFL season was a wake-up call of sorts for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was coming off an emotional win against the Eagles at Jerry World only to then fold in a big way in Buffalo against the Bills.
Buffalo throttled Dallas in a 31-10 blowout at Highmark Stadium, with Dallas unable to generate much of anything offensively. The only touchdown they did wind up scoring came in garbage time with the Bills already ahead 31-3. Prescott was at the center of Dallas' struggles, completing just 21 of his 34 passes for an unacceptable 134 yards.
Dak has played like an MVP candidate for much of the season, but his play on the road against good teams has been nothing to write home about. Remember the 42-10 loss in San Francisco? That wasn't pretty. The Cowboys are in a tie for first in the NFC East right now, but winning the division will be a challenge. Their next two games are in Miami and against Detroit, while the Eagles see the Cardinals at home and the Giants twice to round out their schedule. The Eagles also own the tiebreaker. Advantage Philadelphia.
Dallas' inability to prove that they can beat quality competition on the road, especially with how Dak played, doesn't inspire much confidence in them suddenly elevating their play in the playoffs. There's a good chance these three NFC quarterbacks will outperform Dak when the lights get bright.
3) Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could outperform Dak Prescott
Yes, it's been a struggle for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia has lost three straight including a game they absolutely should have won on Monday night in Seattle. Still, the NFC East is theirs to lose with the schedule ahead. The next three weeks are a prime opportunity for Jalen Hurts to get his groove back and carry the added confidence into the playoffs.
Unlike Dak, when the lights shine bright, Hurts has shown he can step up. He didn't have to do much in the first two rounds of last year's playoffs, but in the Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs, Hurts played one of the best games of his NFL career. He completed 27 of his 38 passes for 304 yards in the air, and he ran for an additional 70 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. It certainly wasn't his fault that his defense allowed 38 points.
Hurts has had his ups and downs this season, but we've seen him elevate his play time and time again when the Eagles need him while Dak has a tendency to fold under pressure. Advantage Jalen.