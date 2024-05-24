Dak Prescott claims he doesn't care about money with free agency looming
By Scott Rogust
Every year, the price tag for quarterbacks gets more and more expensive. That was the case last year when Derek Carr and Daniel Jones each earned over $150 million in contracts. Then, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens all earned contracts worth over $260 million.
With quarterbacks being paid handsomely on an annual basis, that is good news for impending free agents set for a new payday. For Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, the expectation is that he would be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Despite the lack of playoff success, Prescott has played well, especially last season when he was the runner-up for NFL MVP behind Jackson.
But while speaking with reporters at Cowboys' optional team activities (OTAs), Prescott said that he doesn't play for money. Rather, he plays for the love of the game. While those comments would have you thiking that Prescott lost all leverage, that's not the case. Rather, he is going to let "the business people" figure out his worth.
"I don't play for money. Never have never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah," Prescott said, h/t ESPN's Todd Archer. "Would give it up just to play this game. So, I allow that to the business people to say what it's worth, what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play, a leader of my play. For me, it's about, as I said, control what I can control and handle that part and the rest will take care of itself."
This doesn't mean that Prescott will play on a discounted contract. Rather, he is focused on playing this upcoming season and allowing things to work out themselves.
Prescott is in the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys. Just last year, he threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns (league-high), and nine interceptions while completing 69.5 percent of his passes.
This offseason the quarterback market was reset a bit this offseason. Jared Goff recently received a contract extension with the Detroit Lions, where he will earn $212 million over four years. That's right, $53 million per year on this new deal. The only player to earn a higher annual salary is Burrow, who makes $55 million.
But there are other quarterbacks in need of new deals soon. Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins are set to be free agents alongside Prescott if they are unable to reach an agreement with their respective teams. Not to mention Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars could earn a contract extension at some point.
For the Cowboys, they will have to find a way to sign him before hitting free agency. Thus far, there have been no meaningful discussions. The team can't place the franchise tag on Prescott again, which is a clause written in his current contract.
Even though both sides expressed a desire to remain together for the foreseeable future, nothing is set in stone. Even though Prescott says that money isn't the priority for him, the Cowboys will have to pay up to keep him.