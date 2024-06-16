Dak Prescott's contract isn't the only dramatic choice Cowboys must make at QB
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys emerged as the biggest losers in the NFL when Trevor Lawrence signed a massive contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars late last week. While Lawrence is a talented young passer, Prescott has achieved more in his career and is due a new deal of his own.
Dallas could've paid Prescott by now, but the two sides remain far apart on a potential deal. Prescott could earn $60 million per season on a long-term commitment, and that price point keeps going up after every upper-echelon NFL quarterback signs a new deal. Lawrence received $55 million, and Prescott has a real gripe that he hasn't been paid yet.
The two sides should, eventually, reach an agreement. The Cowboys need Prescott, if only because finding a quarterback via the NFL Draft is more of a crapshoot than an actual science. If Dallas were to let Dak walk or even trade him this offseason, any number of suitors would line up for his services. Finding stable QB play in the modern NFL is tough, just ask the bottom half of the league.
Dak Prescott isn't the only QB problem the Dallas Cowboys face
While Prescott rightly gets most the headlines, Dallas has more to worry about at his own position. The backup quarterback spot is far from decided, as Trey Lance continues to impress in minicamp, and Cooper Rush is the incumbent.
The Cowboys know what they have in Rush, and already understand his ceiling is a bottom-tier starter, or one of the better backups in the NFL. Lance, though, is shrouded in mystery, and it's why he's likely to receive a lot of reps in training camp, as Blogging the Boys Brad Martin wrote last week:
"When Dak isn't on the field in practice or preseason, it's more likely than not going to be the Trey Lance show. Dallas is going to give him every opportunity to showcase his talent in the hopes of either facilitating a trade to a QB needy team or justify potentially keeping him around for future purposes," Martin wrote.
In many ways, the consistency of Rush could be his undoing for the QB2 spot in Dallas. If Lance plays well in preseason action he could get the job over Rush, and the uncertainty around Prescott's contract situation lends itself to giving Lance more playing time.
Rush is an admirable backup, and for many teams he'd be an instant upgrade at QB2. He doesn't offer the same potential as Lance, which is part of the problem in Dallas.