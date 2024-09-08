At least one Cowboys QB has to be jealous of Dak Prescott's monster deal
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a $240 million extension just hours before the team kicks off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Both Jerry Jones and Prescott expressed a desire to get the deal done before the start of the regular season, rather than pushing negotiations to the offseason. Prescott was scheduled to be a free agent at the end of this season.
Instead, Dallas made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, which given the market is a deserved status for the Mississippi State product. Prescott has been among the best regular-season quarterbacks in NFL since he was drafted. A lack of postseason success has led to some detractors, but it's clear the Cowboys are better with Dak than they would be without him. Considering the talent on the roster, one would hope playoff wins will follow such a large investment from the Jones family. Only time will tell.
While the vast majority of Cowboys fans and former players are happy for Prescott, at least one quarterback who has won Super Bowls in Dallas can't help but wonder what if. Courtesy of spotrac, Troy Aikman's career earnings were just $55 million. Aikman has earned more through his broadcasting career as well. Prescott will earn more than Aikman's entire career value in just one season, and his signing bonus is over $80 million.
Sign of the times: Dak Prescott out-earns Troy Aikman in one year
This is not the fault of Prescott or Aikman. The two are good friends off the field, and Aikman routinely stands up for Dak. It's merely a sign of the times. Quarterbacks are valued now more than ever before, and the salary cap has increased tenfold since Aikman played. The Cowboys legend retired in 2000, after all, and his highest AAV was $16 million. That amount of money could barely afford a reasonable backup QB these days.
Aikman won three Super Bowls, made six Pro Bowls and is a former Super Bowl MVP. The Cowboys great was enshrined in Canton for a reason, and is one of the best players in franchise history.
Prescott hopes to add some postseason accolades to his own trophy chest, as that's an area where he's sorely lacking these days. If Prescott is able to win even one Lombardi trophy over the length of his new contract -- heck, Dallas fans would settle for a deep playoff run -- then he's worth every penny.