With Dak Prescott's contract at forefront, Cowboys could sign a familiar weapon
By Lior Lampert
Much of the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys this offseason has been about the uncertain contract situations involving Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. While the long-term status of their free franchise players is paramount, they have neglected other areas of the roster, like wide receiver.
Beyond Lamb and a soon-to-be 31-year-old Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys have unproven youngsters competing for the No. 3 spot on the positional depth chart. Between third-year wideouts Jalen Tolbert/Kavontae Turpin, 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks or sixth-round rookie Ryan Flournoy, Dallas lacks additional pass-catching playmakers.
The Cowboys have failed to adequately replace cap casualty Michael Gallup after designating him as a post-June 1 cut. Despite losing him for nothing to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Dallas appears willing to bet on internal development/growth. Considering the options they have to work with, this feels like malpractice, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
But what if there was an experienced, cost-friendly alternative on the open market, familiar with Prescott and the Dallas offense? Josh Sanchez of Sports Illustrated labels former Cowboy and 13-year pro Randall Cobb as an "interesting" target.
With Dak Prescott's contract at the forefront, the Cowboys could sign Randall Cobb
As Sanchez points out, there is a notable connection between Cobb and the Cowboys aside from his one-year stint with the organization in 2019. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy drafted the veteran slot receiver when he was with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.
Only spending a lone season with the Cowboys, Cobb enjoyed a productive campaign. He caught 55 passes for 828 yards (a number he has not come close to replicating since) and three touchdowns. So why not return to the last place you had success? If you're Dallas, why not add someone you know thrived during his brief tenure with you?
Moreover, Sanchez alludes to Cobb being a "low-risk" potential addition, providing the team with "some depth and competition entering [training] camp" starting in July.
Cobb may not be a significant contributor at this juncture of his career. Nonetheless, he immediately bolsters a top-heavy Dallas receiving corps. Turning 34 in August, Sanchez questions whether the former Pro Bowler "plans to continue his career," which may also complicate matters.
In Lamb's extended absence from the team, Tolbert views it as a blessing in disguise, allowing him to get extra reps. However, the Cowboys likely prefer not to be so dependent on him. They can turn to Cobb to ease the burden while not jeopardizing their negotiations with Prescott, Parsons and their All-Pro receiver.
In 2023, Cobb played for the New York Jets. He was limited to only a 31 percent offensive snap rate, posting a measly five receptions for 39 yards and a score. So, there is no guarantee he has the juice he once did five years ago when he was with the Cowboys.