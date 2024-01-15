Dak Prescott gives honest self-assessment after latest dud playoff performance
Dak Prescott didn't hold back when talking about his play against the Packers in the Cowboys' shocking playoff loss.
The Dallas Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed in the playoffs, and Dak Prescott's performance vs the Green Bay Packers was putrid.
Don't let the stats fool you, it was 48-16 at one point before the final score of 48-32, and now Green Bay is off to San Francisco while Dallas is back in the stadium cleaning out lockers and preparing for a very interesting and news-worthy offseason.
As it pertains to his play on the field, Prescott kept it short, simple, and frankly, to the point.
No kidding, all of that work in the regular season to lose in the first round? It's one thing to lose the NFC Title game, because that would have likely been against the 49ers. Instead, it's a one-and-done, and with trolls lurking, it's not fun to be a Cowboys fan.
Dak Prescott has no one to blame but himself for the Cowboys loss to the Packers
Ever since he arrived as a rookie back in 2016, Prescott has had to deal with a lot in Dallas, especially taking over fan-favorite Tony Romo, but the reality of the situation is, the Cowboys have been allergic to playoff success for over two decades.
Is that all Dak Prescott's fault? No. Did the defense play poorly against the Packers? Yes. However, with expectations so high after such a remarkable regular season, to lose like this is beyond unacceptable, as owner Jerry Jones showed on his face following the game.
That's the hard life of being a Dallas Cowboy player and fan, expectations not matching up with reality, it's a sad but true story, and what happens to Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, the Cowboys won't be winning the Super Bowl this year, and it's thanks to Prescott and his teammates for making sure that didn't happen.