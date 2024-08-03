Dak Prescott seems to be taking the high road amid contract talks with Cowboys
By Lior Lampert
On Friday, Jerry Jones did himself a disservice. The loudmouth Dallas Cowboys owner/president/general manager provided a bleak, bare minimum update on contract talks with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
Prescott spoke about the ongoing situation the following day, though he chose to take the honorable path rather than rubbing salt in the wound.
Instead of addressing Jones' comments and responding with a jab, Prescott spoke about the long-term implications of his next deal. While the Cowboys quarterback isn't concerned with his salary, he understands what it means for those after him.
"I'm a guy that grew up with two older brothers," Prescott said via ESPN's Todd Archer. "You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There's ways to make everything work for both ways. That's in that senseit's always about pushing the envelope for the next man."
While signal-callers around the league are resetting the positional market value, Prescott is more focused on doing what's right. We can't blame players for maximizing their earnings, but the Dallas gunslinger seems to be operating with a purpose beyond himself.
Not only is Prescott talking the talk, but he's backing it up with his actions. He's been present for training camp amid negotiations with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for Lamb, whose holdout continues as he seeks a lucrative payday. However, the former stated he recently spoke with the latter and that the All-Pro wide receiver is eager to return to the team.
"I know he [Lamb] shared with me he's wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well," Prescott stated. "Hopefully we'll get him back sooner than later. But I know he's grinding and working and ready to get back to work."
Regardless of where things stand, Prescott has faith that everything will work itself out in due time. He's "confident" his agent and the Cowboys brass can find common ground on something "that makes sense" for all parties involved.