One Dak Prescott suitor if Cowboys QB hits free agency would be just plain cruel
By Austen Bundy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one week away from taking the field in the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021. With the season fast approaching, the 2023 league MVP runner-up still hasn't reached an agreement on an extension.
Instead, owner Jerry Jones prioritized extending All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a four-year $136 million deal -- making the 25-year-old the second-highest paid pass catcher in league history.
That decision could haunt Jones if he can't secure Prescott to the franchise alongside its top receiver. The 31-year-old passer made his feelings clear Thursday about not having a new deal before the start of the season.
"I think it says a lot if it is or isn't [done]," Prescott told ESPN's Todd Archer. "Just how people feel."
Jones will be hoping his quarterback is throwing a whole lot more than shade during the 2024 season after Prescott put up over 4,500 yards and a career-high 36 touchdowns last year.
But a strong year for Prescott would mean less negotiating power for Jones the longer he waits. If he doesn't reach a deal with his two-time Pro Bowler this year, then Prescott could hit free agency as one of the most sought after passers in the league.
One quarterback-desperate, in-division foe could try and capitalize on Jones' stubbornness.
Could the New York Giants sign Dak Prescott?
Before Cowboys fans start chucking their phones, let's just work through this scenario.
Jones has the cash to pay his best players, as he always does. (See Tony Romo's six-year, $108 million extension in 2013)
Prioritizing Lamb's extension shows Jones wants to stay competitive, especially when the only real threat in the division is currently the Philadelphia Eagles. But without a bona fide passer (Trey Lance is not the future) that extension is just money down the drain.
The NFC East has already seen one intra-division free agent signing (Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia) so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Prescott could follow a similar path if he feels slighted by Jones.
In fact, it's so possible that even Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has New York atop his list of potential suitors.
Desperate times call for desperate measures in New York
New York general manager Joe Schoen has made his feelings quite clear about quarterback Daniel Jones, blatantly showing regret in the $140 million extension he handed the 27-year-old in 2023.
So much so, he was already out personally scouting college talent during Week 1's games.
Schoen has an escape hatch from the Jones deal after this year and unless he brings back a Lombardi, Jones won't be back in the Big Apple.
Prescott would be just the high-profile move that could jump start New York's offense, especially with a revamped receiver core featuring 2024 first round pick Malik Nabers.
While there's sure to be no shortage of potential suitors, the situation will be one of the biggest free agent frenzies in league history if Prescott and Jones can't come to an agreement soon.