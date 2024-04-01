Dak Prescott target campaigns for next contract after impressive throwing session
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is due for a new contract. One wide receiver hyped up his signal-caller ahead of the upcoming season.
By Scott Rogust
Jerry Jones proclaimed that the Dallas Cowboys were "all-in" heading into the new league year. Thus far, they only signed one player -- linebacker Eric Kendricks. The cap space in Dallas is rather minimal, due in part to quarterback Dak Prescott accounting for over $55 million of it heading into the 2024 season.
There have since been conflicting reports regarding Prescott's future with the team. Initially, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the Cowboys were going to let Prescott play out the final year of his contract and hit free agency next year. But a report from CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Cowboys would try to secure a new long-term deal within the year.
While there is debate among the NFL world, and even the Cowboys fanbase, whether Prescott is worth investing another long-term deal into, wide receiver Brandin Cooks vouched for his quarterback. Cooks revealed on Twitter (or X) on March 28 that he had a throwing with Prescott, and said, "Y’all thought 4 went crazy last year! Let’s just say that was just a glimpse."
Brandin Cooks says Dak Prescott will be even better in 2024
If last year was "just a glimpse" like Cooks says, Prescott could be in line for an incredible season. Sure, fans remember how the season ended for the Cowboys last year, a Wild Card Round blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. But for most of the season, Prescott was playing like an NFL MVP candidate. In fact, Prescott finished second in NFL MVP voting behind winner and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson!
In 17 regular season games, Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, a league-high 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 69.5 completion percentage. Prescott also led the league in completions with 410.
While Prescott did have a huge season, fans remember his two interceptions that resulted in two Packers touchdowns.
The quarterback market is getting more expensive by the year. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals currently leads the way in annual salary with $55 million. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is in second earning $52.5 million per season.
Spotrac projects Prescott's market value to be at $50.8 million per year, and the site predicts he could earn a four-year, $203.2 million contract.
It's a pivotal year for Prescott and the Cowboys. They are finally looking to get over the hump that is the Divisional Round for the first time since 1995 and make it back to the Super Bowl. All eyes will be on both parties to see if they can come to an agreement on a new deal, or if they choose to wait until after the upcoming season.