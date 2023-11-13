Dak Prescott silently sending a message to every hater in 2023 season
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sent a silent message to those who thought he threw too many interceptions leading up to the 2023 season.
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott heard the offseason noise -- in order to be considered a truly elite passer, he needed to cut down on his turnovers. Prescott has done just that, all the while leading the Cowboys to a 6-3 record, good for second place in the NFC East.
Prescott and the Cowboys have come up short against some of their best opponents this season, including the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Ultimately, Prescott will be judged just as his predecessors were, and that will be how he performs in the playoffs. So far in his career, Dak has fallen short of a Super Bowl expectation that the Cowboys seemingly have hanging over their heads every season.
To Dak's credit, though, so far this season he is doing all he can to limit questionable throws and decision making. Pro Football Focus's advanced stats show just that.
Turnover-worthy plays are actually quite simple. Essentially, Prescott isn't putting his team in danger as often as the opponents Dallas plays on a regular basis. The Cowboys have fallen short three times so far this season, though it's tough to blame Prescott given the number above.
Dak Prescott isn't putting the Dallas Cowboys in harm's way
Prescott, as he typically does, gave his teammates plenty of credit after their latest dismantling of the New York Giants in Week 10.
"I've never been a numbers guy,'' Prescott said. "But I can tell you I've never felt as free and as connected with the guys ... We have a helluva a team, a helluva defense. We just have to make sure we keep putting up points.''
The best quarterbacks find ways to get better even late in their careers. Development at the position does not end after a player's first few seasons. Dak is just the latest example of that fact.