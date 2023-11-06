Opposite Day: Dak Prescott receives radiant praise from media after Week 9 loss
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played a hell of a game on Sunday against the Eagles.
By Kristen Wong
The Dallas Cowboys lost an NFC East thriller against the Eagles in Week 9, and one Cowboy in particular, Dak Prescott, looked like a new man.
Prescott was wadded up and discarded into the "Trash Can of Disappointing Quarterbacks" after the Cowboys got humiliated by the 49ers a few weeks ago. His critics arrived in droves, internet trolls came out of the woodwork, and members of the NFL media ripped into the Cowboys quarterback for his pitiful three-pick performance.
Well, Week 9 was something of a redemption week for him.
Despite losing 28-23 to the Eagles, Prescott played fantastic for the majority of the game. He finished with 374 passing yards with three touchdowns against zero interceptions; he also had six rushes for 14 yards.
Prescott went toe-to-toe with Jalen Hurts until the third quarter when the Cowboys' red zone demons came back to haunt them. Still, one would have to be an absolute Dak hater (or just an Eagles fan) to believe Prescott lost the game for Dallas on Sunday.
Perhaps.... we were a little harsh on Dak Prescott earlier. He can play ball (just not in the final 30 seconds of the game). It's just that whenever a team loses, we usually blame the quarterback. Unless it's the Chiefs, in which case it's never Patrick Mahomes' fault.
All this to say: the NFL media tends to be biased. After Week 9, the media skewed heavily toward the "Dak is good" narrative, providing the most definitive proof that yes, people can change.
Take a look below.