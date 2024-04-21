Best and worst player the Cowboys could pick at No. 24 in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Cowboys are in win now mode and need to hit on a starter in the first round of this year's draft. Here's one guy Dallas should pray falls to them and one they should stay away from.
The Cowboys roster is loaded with star talent but they need to solidify several position grounds via the 2024 NFL Draft. Landing an impact wide receiver to help make life easier for Dak Prescott would be a welcome addition. Solidifying the defensive line with a high-impact tackle could also be a clever move for Dallas in Round 1.
The good news is that Dallas should have quality options at each spot with their No. 24 overall pick in Round 1. The draft board could go any number of different ways ahead of them and there will still be talented prospects at both wide receiver and defensive tackle available.
The challenge for Jerry Jones and his front office is to get the right value at 24. The Cowboys can't afford to get overly enamored with an underrated prospect and take him in Round 1. A repeat of last year's Mazi Smith selection would reflect poorly on the front office. Dallas needs to avoid getting overly cute at 24 and selecting this big-name wide receiver.
Worst pick: Ladd McConkey
McConkey profiles as a productive slot receiver due to his combination of speed and polished route-running skills. It's easy to see why the Cowboys might like to play him next to CeeDee Lamb this season.
Lamb's contract status should cause the Cowboys to target wideouts who can play with him or potentially replace him. Even if Dallas already knows they're going to pay up to keep Lamb they shouldn't tip that decision to the player's camp by going with a slot receiver at 24.
There are teams that need a slot like McConkey to solidify their receiver rooms for the foreseeable future. Dallas doesn't have that kind of luxury. They can go with wide receiver in Round 1 but it should be for an outside guy like Adonai Mitchell or Keon Clark rather than an inside prospect like McConkey.
Best pick: Byron Murphy
The only way the Cowboys figure to have a shot at selecting Murphy at 24 is if noise around his off-field issues picks up as the draft approaches. From a physical perspective, he has every trait required to be a disruptive interior defensive lineman at the pro level.
Landing him would be an admission of guilt about the Smith pick not working out. That's a sunk cost for Dallas that shouldn't be considered in this context. If Murphy is still on the board at 24 Dallas should sprint to the podium to secure his services.
Adding Murphy to the Dallas defense would force opponents to double team him on the inside or risk seeing him in their backfield on every snap. That thought should delight Micah Parsons and the rest of Dallas' edge-rushing crew. Murphy is a perfect fit for the Cowboys and fans in Dallas should jump for joy if he slips to them on draft night.