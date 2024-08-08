3 surprising Dallas Cowboys veterans who will be cut before Week 1 and why
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys offseason was rather uneventful, despite getting blown out in the NFC Wild Card round at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Mike McCarthy was retained. Dak Prescott remains the quarterback, though he needs a contract extension. The same can be said about Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, the latter of whom is holding out.
Heck, the Cowboys even brought back Ezekiel Elliott! It's as if they want the rest of the NFL to make fun of them. Jerry Jones is battling a custody trial. I just...I can't. I do not root for the Cowboys, but I'd imagine it can't be easy, even with the America's Team designation. The Cowboys haven't made a Super Bowl since I was 2 years old.
Change is necessary for Dallas to get over the hump. Unfortunately, none of the moves discussed in this article will help get the Cowboys to an NFC Championship, let alone a Super Bowl. In fact, these veterans losing their roster spots could be a blessing in disguise. At least they won't have to deal with months of false hope.
3. Shaka Toney bet on the wrong team in the Cowboys
If the Washington Commanders thought Shaka Toney was expendable, the Cowboys don't have a roster spot for him, either. Toney was suspended one year by the NFL -- thus missing last season -- for gambling. Yes, he's one of those guys. I would not include any Toney prop bets in your parlay, despite his experience as an NFL pass rusher.
Toney played in 10 and 16 games respectively in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He's 26 years old, and while that's young by even NFL standards, he's no longer the promising draft pick worth holding on to just because of potential. He has 1.5 sacks on his career, and his best attribute is supposed to be rushing the passer.
The Commanders signed three pass-rushers this offseason, and considered drafting more depth at the position. Because of this, they dumped Toney, who now comes with baggage. He's listed at the very bottom of the Cowboys depth chart right now. Pass.
2. Deuce Vaughn is on the chopping block for Dallas
I love Deuce Vaughn as much as the next guy. He was a monster at Kansas State and an immediate fan favorite when drafted by Dallas. Unfortunately, the Cowboys haven't given him much of a chance, and when they have injuries have impacted his playing time. I truly hope I'm wrong on this prediction, but Vaughn had just 40 rushing yards last season and played in seven games. He is 5-7, making him a perennial injury risk.
Dallas also has better backs ahead of him. You could make the argument that Zeke, Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman are all better suited for this offense than Vaughn. Perhaps the Cowboys can use Vaughn on special teams, or in a receiving-specific role, but for now he's listed among the fourth-string backs on the Dallas unofficial depth chart and for good reason. Jon Machota of The Athletic agrees with me, so this isn't just my uninformed opinion:
“We’re giving the slight edge to Freeman over Deuce Vaughn because the second-year back hasn’t been practicing due to a hamstring injury,” Machota wrote.
Well, that's very on-brand for Vaughn, who has exceptional talent but can't seem to stay on the field.
1. Cooper Rush is good as gone for Cowboys, one way or another
Cooper Rush was an excellent story when he stepped in for Dak Prescott in 2022. However, if he's proven anything, it's that he's not Prescott, and thus is more important as plausible trade value than an on-field asset. Dallas has a capable backup in Trey Lance, who they have been hyping up all offseason. I tend to believe that's for a reason, and it's setting up an eventual Rush divorce.
Dallas would be wise to trade one of their backup quarterbacks -- either Lance or Rush -- for draft capital. The backup quarterback position has never been more valuable. With the 18-week schedule, NFL teams are finding out the hard way that 17 games of action is often too much to place on one man. Injuries, eventually, do happen.
Much like Machota agreed that Vaughn is on the outs, he's with me on Rush as well. Lance fills that void well, and Dallas can rely on a practice squad/emergency QB for QB3.
“Rush has looked like his usual self. Lance has been up and down. There are moments when it seems easy to write him off, and then there are moments when he makes a play that showcases why he was a top-five pick in 2021," Machota wrote.
With Lance playing like the second coming in camp, there's really no need to force Rush on the roster when they can dump him for a late-round pick.