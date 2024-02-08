Dallas Mavericks updated depth chart after trading for P.J. Washington
The Dallas Mavericks have just traded for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford to upgrade their frontcourt. What does the depth chart look like after these moves?
After spending weeks trying to upgrade their power forward spot, the Dallas Mavericks have made a move for P.J. Washington. According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, the Mavericks have traded Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a 2027 first-round top-two protected pick. If the Mavericks' pick falls within the top two, the pick turns into two second-round picks.
Addtionally, the franchise also decided to make a move for another backup big as they gave up Richaun Holmes and the Thunder's second-least favorable 2024 first-round pick for Daniel Gafford
The Mavericks have had P.J. Washington as one of their reported trade targets for a while and were finally able to land the forward. This deal upgrades the core surrounding Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic who are currently trying to keep the Mavericks out of the Play-In and keeping them as a top-six seed in the Western Conference. As Washington joins the franchise, what does the depth chart look like for the squad?
Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart updated after trading for P.J Washington
PG: Kyrie Irving, Jalen Hardy
SG: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum.
SF: Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr
PF: P.J Washington, Derrick Jones Jr
C: Derrick Lively II, Daniel Gafford
Clearly, the Mavericks are doing well in the regular season with the Irving-Doncic back-court. Green's defensive strength will be needed in the playoffs as the franchise has three potenial holes on the defensive side of the ball in Doncic, Irving and Washington. Lively will also need to step up in order for the squad to have a chance to go far in the playoffs.
At this point in the season, the franchise will likely not be able to get a top-three seed with the amount of ground that they have to make up. The first four seeds in the Western Conference are currently in a battle for the number one spot. No matter what ends up happening, the Mavericks will be great on the offensive side of the ball. The challenges on defense might be their undoing but the squad will surely be fun to watch the rest of the way.