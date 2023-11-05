Is Damar Hamlin playing tonight? Latest on defender's availability vs Bengals Sunday night
Damar Hamlin returns to the site of his scary heart attack that turned into an emotionally resilient story. Will he play against the Bengals?
By Josh Wilson
The last time the Buffalo Bills traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, they did not complete their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. What was a highly-anticipated and potentially meaningful game for playoff positioning was called off due to the scary situation involving Bills secondary defender Damar Hamlin.
Hamlin suffered a heart attack on-field after taking a hit to the chest area and received CPR on-field. He was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment over the following days and became a major storyline both in and out of NFL circles. Hamlin recovered fully and has since returned to the game.
The night of the incident, players and coaches were consulted and it was determined there was no way those involved who had witnessed the incident and ensuing emergency medical treatment could continue the game that same night. The game ended in the first quarter.
In Week 9 of this season, the Bills travel back to Cincinnati. Will Damar Hamlin play?
Damar Hamlin's status for Week 9 against the Bengals
According to NFL ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, Damar Hamlin is not expected to be active on Sunday night. Hamlin has only been active in one game this season, where he played 18 snaps on special teams.
The Bills are talent-dense at safety and Hamlin's only real opportunity to get in games is if there's an injury or emergency situation. Thus far, such a situation hasn't presented itself, so Hamlin has remained with the team but inactive for games.
Hamlin has been medically cleared all year to play, but has been held out solely due to a lack of team need for him to play in games.
Still, returning to Cincinnati will surely be emotional for both Hamlin and the entire Bills squad.