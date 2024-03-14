Daniel Gafford is chasing history, Wilt Chamberlain with 100 percent shooting streak
Daniel Gafford has been a scoring machine as of late, and he's even getting close to making some history. He's only two field goals without a miss away from tying Wilt Chamberlain's all-time mark.
By Curt Bishop
The Dallas Mavericks currently have a hot player on their hands. Veteran big man Daniel Gafford has been on a roll and scoring buckets like nobody's business.
He has currently made 33 consecutive field goals without a miss.
And while Gafford isn't exactly a superstar, he certainly has been performing like one, and he is close to making some history.
Back in 1967, Wilt Chamberlain scored 35 consecutive field goals without a miss, setting an all-time record. At 33, Gafford is just two shy of tying Chamberlain's mark and three shy of setting a new record and passing the Hall of Fame center.
Daniel Gafford approaching history amid scoring spree
Gafford certainly has been hot as of late.
As a big man, most of his shots come from inside the paint, specifically in the four-foot restricted area. From there, he's converting 77 percent of his field goal attempts. Only 69 of his shots this season have not been dunks or layups.
But it's definitely an exciting time to be a Mavericks fan as this streak unfolds.
Gafford is obviously no Wilt Chamberlain, but that doesn't take away from what he has been able to accomplish over the past several games.
The 25-year-old has played in 59 games this season between the Washington Wizards and Mavericks. He has averaged 10.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He also is shooting 71 percent from the field.
"My philosophy for sure is just being consistent," Gafford said on Monday after the Mavericks defeated the Chicago Bulls (h/t Mavs.com). "I have the mindset that I want to finish everything, no matter if there's somebody in front of you, or there isn't somebody in front of you. At the end of the day, I either dunk it or lay it in."
Clearly, that strategy has been working for Gafford. 17 of his 33 buckets have been dunks.
The Mavericks head to Love's Arena for a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. We'll see if Gafford can tie Chamberlain's record or set a new one. As we know, records are meant to be broken.