Daniel Jones injury update makes terrible Giants season even worse
The New York Giants reportedly fear quarterback Daniel Jones will be out long-term due to injury.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants haven't had quarterback Daniel Jones for the previous four weeks after suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins. One quarter into his return against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones planted his leg into the turf awkwardly when avoiding a sack. Jones would try to remain in the game despite clutching his right knee. When dropping back in the pocket on a play, Jones fell to the turf for a second time and clutched his right knee once again. Jones was ruled out for the game with a knee injury early in the second half.
It looked like a serious injury, and the latest update seemingly supports it.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants' initial fear is that Jones tore his ACL in his right knee, which would knock him out for the remainder of the season. Raanan further reports Jones will be undergoing an MRI on Monday to get a better idea of the severity of the injury.
Giants reportedly fear Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 9
A bad season for the Giants just got worse.
Last week, the team placed backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the injured reserve for a rib injury that required him to be hospitalized overnight before reporting back to the facility. That resulted in the team calling upon third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, but head coach Brian Daboll decided to strictly run the ball against the New York Jets. That, and Graham Gano missing two field goals caused them to lose 13-10 in overtime.
With Jones likely out for the remainder of the season, what are the short-term options? Well with Taylor to miss the next three games at minimum, DeVito will be the top option available. The team also has former Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley, who they just signed to their practice squad prior to their Week 9 game. Barkley wasn't signed to the active roster for the Raiders game. That will obviously change heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Giants overachieved last season by going 9-6-1 when many pundits and fans believed they would be one of the worst teams in the league. They clinched a Wild Card spot and picked up a playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings. The team was still a project. But everything that could go wrong for the Giants has gone wrong, as they now hold a 2-7 record after the first nine weeks of the season.
Barring the team picking up wins down the stretch, the Giants could be in the running for top quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft in USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye.