Daniel Jones is getting a Matt Ryan comparison he definitely doesn’t want
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is on the cusp of NFL history. Never thought I'd be typing those words but here we are.
It's not history any NFL quarterback wants to be making but it's history nonetheless.
Jones currently has gone 139 passing attempts without throwing a touchdown. The league record is 151, held by ex-Atlanta Falcons passer Matt Ryan when he did it in 2021, according to 366 Sports. Ryan would retire less than a year later.
So, if Jones attempts 16 passes without finding the endzone in Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, he would become the all-time league leader.
Coincidentally, Sunday will be exactly 365 days (accounting for the leap year) since Jones last threw a touchdown pass (Sept. 17, 2023 at Arizona).
Daniel Jones is allergic to the endzone
To throw even more salt in the wounds of Giants fans (I am one, so this is self-inflicted), Jones has gone 40 regular season starts without two passing touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2020 season Jones threw for two scores in back-to-back games against Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. That's how long it's been.
The only other time in his career he's done that was when he threw four touchdowns in Week 9 against the New York Jets and then followed it up Week 10 with two more against the Chicago Bears in 2019 - his rookie year.
All four of those games were losses.
If it's any solace, New York has an 8-3-1 record against Washington since 2018 — scoring at least 20 points in nine of those games. So, maybe there's still hope Jones avoids the unwanted record after all.
However, if we're going to think sadistically about it, Jones breaking the record and continuing his putrid streak of football could quicken the much-needed changing of the guard at quarterback (and maybe higher up) in New York.