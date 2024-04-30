Daniel Jones' job isn't lock-solid in 2024 despite Giants passing on QB in NFL Draft
Daniel Jones' QB1 spot is not set in stone.
The New York Giants passed up the chance to draft either J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 6 pick in last week's NFL Draft, instead boosting their WR room with LSU's Malik Nabers. On the surface, it was a concession: Daniel Jones is the QB1 in 2024, for better or worse.
But, not so fast. While the Giants have financial incentive to start Jones — he's due $47.9 million this season — the 26-year-old could face competition in training camp from Drew Lock, who left the Seattle Seahawks to ink a one-year, $5 million contract with New York.
The buzz started when Seahawks GM John Schneider claimed that Lock left Seattle to compete for the starting gig in New York. Both Lock and the Giants denied it at the time, but according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the 27-year-old "has a really good shot of winning that [QB1] job" over Jones.
"[The Giants] were comparing Daniel Jones and Drew Lock — emphasis on Drew Lock — to the QBs that were going to be there (in the draft) and I think the line for them was Drake Maye."
So, just because New York didn't draft a quarterback, don't think there isn't a bit of QB controversy bubbling up. Lock performed well in Geno Smith's absence for the Seahawks last season, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 543 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in four appearances (two starts). Evidently, the Giants hold him in very high regard.
Giants could start Drew Lock over Daniel Jones at QB
The Giants drew "the line" at Drake Maye, which was probably smart. The Atlanta Falcons don't exactly look great for reaching on a mid-tier quarterback prospect in the top 10. This is especially troubling news for Jones, however, as New York can offload his contract at season's end. In fact, the Giants almost definitely will waive the remainder of Jones' salary as soon as it's allowed.
Jones surely wants (and maybe even deserves) a chance to rebuild his value after spending most of last season on the struggle bus. Jones dealt with a shoulder ailment before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8. The former No. 6 pick (ha) went 1-5 in six starts, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.
Despite his excellent arm strength and mobility, Jones' accuracy and decision-making is too often his undoing. He took a whopping 30 sacks in six games last season. The Giants' O-line deserves some of the blame there, but Jones' inability to make quick reads and operate under pressure is a significant barrier to his success.
The season before last, Jones led New York to the playoffs and posted the best interception percentage (1.1) in the NFL. So, we have seen him operate at a level befitting his massive $160 million contract before. If the Giants believe that was only a flash in the pan, however, Jones' reps in 2024 could be more limited than ever imagined.