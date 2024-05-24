Daniel Jones responds hopefully addressing Giants' offseason QB search
After five seasons with the New York Giants, QB Daniel Jones' performance has been... underwhelming.
In his career, Jones has completed 64.3% of attempted passes for 12,512 yards. With Jones, the Giants struggled in 2023 with a losing record of 6-11, placing them second-to-last in the NFC East. Given his rocky history including several injuries and only one playoff appearance, it's understandable why New York went searching for help elsewhere.
Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants were rumored to have interest in Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and UNC QB Drake Maye. It all seemed as if the G-Men would replace Jones in a heartbeat if the opportunity presented itself.
It did not, however. Maye was selected by the Patriots as the No. 3 pick and, while McCarthy was on the board when the Giants came on the clock at No. 6, they passed on him.
Daniel Jones responds to Giants QB search in NFL Draft
Despite passing on McCarthy, though, the Giants' interest in finding a new quarterback had to have some effect on Jones, the incumbent starter. And on Thursday during OTAs for the G-Men, the quarterback addressed his feelings about the offseason search to replace him.
"I wasn't fired up about it," said Jones. "What I can do is focus on myself, getting healthy, playing the best football I can play."
Not being fired up about potentially being replaced makes sense, all things considered. And it appears that Jones is trying to turn it into motivation to be a better version of himself in the 2024 season.
The Giants ultimately decided to forfeit drafting a QB and selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall.
While this decision works in favor of Jones keeping his position as starting QB, it begs the question, at what point is it time for the Giants to move on?