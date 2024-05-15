HBO will provide up-close view of Giants' failed offseason QB search
By Jake Beckman
If you’ve ever wanted to see how the players, coaches, and front-office personnel cope with an NFL team’s struggle to be marginally competitive, then you’re in luck this summer. HBO’s Hard Knocks is giving us an inside look at the New York Giants offseason.
No one in their right mind was asking for this, but we’re going to get it and we’re going to enjoy every moment of the (dis)organized chaos that we can lay our eyes on.
Hard Knocks is expanding its NFL coverage to the offseason and they’re starting with the Giants.
Three seasons ago, Hard Knocks decided to do an “In Season” version of the show. Personally, I wait until deep in the offseason to watch the In Season content as a midsummer supplement to football. Last year was great because I spent my summer watching the Arizona Cardinals' season collapse in just about every imaginable way.
This new addition to the Hard Knocks series might change my schedule, because starting July 2, 2024, Hard Knocks is going to premiere their “Offseason” edition.
They’re going to give us “Unprecedented access to the biggest decisions and boldest moves” of the New York Giants. That’s a bang-up job by the Hard Knocks team as far as marketing goes. They have the opportunity to give us some very entertaining TV.
You have to imagine it’ll be electric whenever they show the front office after finishing the Brian Burns trade. They might have to do a "viewer discretion is advised" thing at the beginning of the episode because everyone in that room high-fived each other until their hands turned into a broken and bloody mess. All we ask for that scene is that the production team doesn’t shy away from the viscera caused by egregious chest bumping.
Then there’s the part of the offseason where they decided not to make an offer to Saquon Barkley. That scene will probably just be Joe Schoen, the Giants' general manager, sitting on the edge of a circle during an intervention with everyone else crying, begging, and pleading with him to just text Saquon. Schoen will have his arms crossed while actively avoiding eye contact with everyone in the room. It’ll be awkward and we’ll meme it into oblivion.
The Giants' biggest decision and boldest move was choosing to run it back with Daniel Jones. A storyline during the show is that Schoen is becoming a masochist, and in the final scene of the entire show, it comes to fruition. He says, "Draft a QB? No. We’re doing the Jones thing one more time," and then he pushes a lit cigarette into his forearm as the screen fades to black.
Again, no one wanted an Offseason Hard Knocks, but if they’re going to give one to us, we’re going to watch it and revel in the dysfunction. Let’s hope they don’t try to hide the juicy stuff.