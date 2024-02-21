Dansby Swanson weirdly reverses course about Cubs and Cody Bellinger
Dansby Swanson said the Cubs should sign Cody Bellinger during CubsCon just a month ago. What changed?
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson sang a different tune about free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger at the team's fanfest in mid-January.
"Before we get to next year, we need to re-sign Belli," Swanson said at the time.
Now that spring training has rolled around and Bellinger remains on the open market, Swanson isn't as confident about his potential return to the Cubs. When interviewed this week, Dansby didn't make it sound like signing Bellinger should be at the top of Chicago's priority list.
“We’ve had a lot of good, honest communication about how we are getting better,” Swanson said, per The Athletic (subscription required). “There are a lot of great internal things that are going on that you can’t discount. It’s just not as flashy to talk about. When you go and spend a certain amount of money and all these kinds of things, that’s great. But at the end of the day, we still got to go perform.”
Is that you, Tom Ricketts?
Dansby Swanson prepares Cubs fans for the worst with Cody Bellinger
Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, is committed to getting the most for his clients, even if that means playing the waiting game. It's frustrating for fans, as four of the best players on the free-agent market this winter were Boras clients. All four remain unsigned with spring training here.
"When Cody was a free agent last year the Cubs engaged and were very aggressive in their pursuit. And their process is no different this year," said Boras. "I am not clear as to what Tom is suggesting."
As for Swanson, he's gotten used to his role as the leader in the Cubs clubhouse, and thus made sure not to ruffle any feathers this time around.
“Belli is his own man,” Swanson said. “We’ve communicated some here and there, just to see how he’s doing overall with everything. He’s got two kids and is living that life. But at the end of the day, it’s his decision."
While Swanson isn't necessarily trying to get Cubs fans to decrease their expectations of ownership and the front office, it feels as though he's preparing them for the worst, especially as it pertains to Bellinger.