Davante Adams names QB not named Aaron Rodgers he'd like to team with on Raiders
By Scott Rogust
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been the center of talk this offseason. Whether it's former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers expressing a desire to play with Adams again. With that, Adams' agents had to shut down trade rumors, expressing that their client is committed to playing for the Raiders.
In training camp, there will be a competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback job for Week 1. But one has to wonder what the team will do at the position after this season. The Raiders were expected to take a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft, but emerged with none.
While appearing on "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Adams was asked by host and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe if he would want to play with Tom Brady. The wide receiver didn't even give Sharpe a chance to finish the question, saying "Hell yes." When Sharpe began to bring up Brady's age, Adams said he didn't care.
"You gonna talk about how old he is. I don't care. I don't care. ... I think I'd be the first person to play with Tom and Aaron [Rodgers]," said Adams, h/t CBS Sports. So that'd be pretty cool. He's gotta still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league."
Davante Adams want to team up with Tom Brady on Raiders
Of course, this would be a hypothetical, as Brady is firmly retired.
After the 2021 season, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated in the NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady announced his retirement. Approximately one month later, Brady changed his mind and announced he was returning to the Buccaneers for another season.
In 2022, Brady suffered his first losing season as a starting quarterback, putting up an 8-9 record. Yet, that was good enough to win the Buccaneers the NFC South title and a clinch a spot in the playoffs. However, the Buccaners were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. Not too long after the loss, Brady announced his retirement "for good."
While Brady is set to make his debut as the lead NFL analyst on FOX this upcoming season, the quarterback has been trying to get a minority ownership stake in the Raiders. However, that stake hasn't been approved just yet.
Sure, Brady owning a portion of the franchise and potentially returning to play quarterback had to be a dream for Raiders fans. But it appears Brady is happily retired and moved onto the next phase of his life.