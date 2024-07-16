Davante Adams' agents emphatically shut down trade rumors
By Lior Lampert
New York Jets quarterback has been Aaron Rodgers relentlessly and publically courting Davante Adams since last offseason. As his former teammate, the veteran signal-caller refuses to let the possibility of reuniting with the current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver die.
Adams has served as a vocal locker room leader since arriving in Las Vegas. Whether it is true or not, some of his comments have led many to believe he is unhappy with the Raiders. And any speculation about his dissatisfaction with the franchise has only further ignited following the release of Netflix's "Receiver" docuseries on July 10.
But on Tuesday, Adams' representatives definitively shut down any recent chatter regarding a trade, per a statement disclosed by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer adamantly refuted any claims concerning their superstar wideout. Moreover, they referred to any reporting saying Adams wants out of Las Vegas as "baseless" and "unfounded."
" ... Davante [Adams] is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk -- period," Chapman/Bauer stated via Schefter.
Sorry, Rodgers and Jets fans everywhere. No matter how (and ascending pass-catcher Garrett Wilson) hard you try to speak Adams to New York into existence, it seemingly isn't happening.
Under contract for three more years, Adams must request a trade to leave Las Vegas. Regardless, we can presumably move on from the idea based on the comments from his spokespeople.
However, these situations are fluid and subject to change. Adams has a potential out of his current contract in 2025. The Raiders take on a $15.7 million dead cap hit if they deal the 31-year-old around this time next summer. For comparison, that number would skyrocket to $40.44 million if they swapped him now. So, even if things are fine presently, his status remains worth monitoring.
One of the best receivers in the NFL, Adams would garner a robust market if made available. Even with his age and hefty salary, he'd fetch Las Vegas a considerable haul.
Last season, Adams caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. It was a "down" campaign by his standards (and his worst statistical output since 2019). Still, the six-time Pro Bowler managed to rank in the top 10 in the latter two categories, highlighting his excellence.
Alas, we can finally put an end to the saga. Barring any unforeseen circumstances or new developments, Adams isn't going anywhere.