Garrett Wilson joins Aaron Rodgers teasing Davante Adams trade
By Kinnu Singh
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to influencing front office decisions. The Jets brought in wide receiver Randall Cobb, who played with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers from 2011 to 2018, to help convince Rodgers to join the team last offseason.
Rodgers has a close bond with Cobb, and he is even the godfather to one of the wide receiver's two children. While Cobb has been a reliable friend on and off the field, Rodgers' chemistry with wide receiver Davante Adams was unrivaled. The two developed a rare connection during their time together with the Green Bay Packers. In 2021, Adams commanded 28.5% of the team's target share, ranking only behind Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.
The quarterback and wide receiver enjoyed plenty of success, but their time together seemed to have come to an end when Adams left the Packers for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Then, Rodgers teased a potential reunion with Adams on Thursday while golfing at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
“I love Davante,” Rodgers said. “I can’t wait to play with him again.”
Garrett Wilson joins Aaron Rodgers in campaigning for Davante Adams
Rodgers' subtle message avoids tampering allegations, but the implication is clear. The 40-year-old quarterback is publicly campaigning for his former wide receiver to join him in the Meadowlands.
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was asked about a potential trade for Adams during the Garrett Wilson Youth Football Camp in Morristown, New Jersey on Friday. The 23-year-old wide receiver seemed receptive to the idea of Adams joining the team.
“I see that,” Wilson said. “I’m excited. I’m with all of it. Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it and he’s one of those.”
Wilson has been the Jets top target since he was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was named the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after a stellar campaign. Despite instability at quarterback, Wilson has compiled 178 catches for 2,145 yards and seven touchdowns through his 34 career games.
Wilson's willingness to share targets with Adams opens the door for the Jets to introduce the four-time All-Pro wideout into the team's wide receiver room. The Jets inquired about Adams last offseason, but the Raiders did not want to trade him at the time.
Adams could potentially force a trade if he wanted to, however. Netflix’s new docuseries “Receiver” revealed that Adams contemplated an exit from Las Vegas after the Raiders began the 2023 season with a 3-5 record.
Although Adams is technically under contract through 2026, he doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on his deal after the upcoming 2024 season. The final two years of his deal are essentially placeholders that both carry a $35.6 million salary cap hit, which would be unrealistic for any team to carry.
Adams will either need to sign a new deal or move on after this season. Rodgers and Wilson apparently want to expedite that process, and understandably so — the 2024 season will be a pivotal one for the current Jets regime. Robert Saleh has produced an 18-33 record in his three seasons as head coach, while the team has a 27-60 record under general manager Joe Douglas.
In January, Rodgers publicly admitted that everyone on the team will be "on the hot seat" this year. The Jets have a 13-year playoff drought, the longest among all major sports leagues in North America.