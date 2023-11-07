Did Davante Adams take another savage shot at Josh McDaniels post-firing?
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had a much better mindset after his team was able to knock off the New York Giants in their first game since Josh McDaniels firing. While Adams had a modest 34 yards receiving, he was happy with the win -- and to finally be out of McDaniels offensive system.
"Like I said, all that other stuff will take care of itself. But do I want to catch more balls? Of course," Adams admitted to reporters. "Why would I not? But, I mean, at the end of the day, like I told you before, this isn't about me. This is about the team and my whole want to catch more balls is to turn 30 [points] into 40 or 50. I mean, that's why it's for the team, so I'm good with it."
Davante Adams is fine with taking a step back if Raiders win
Adams has just 176 yards receiving in his last five games. Much of that has to do with the quarterback carousel the Raiders roll out on a regular basis, with Jimmy Garoppolo and now rookie Aiden O'Connell taking over. Adams initially requested a trade to Vegas because of his friendship with Derek Carr, who is no longer on the team after signing with the New Orleans Saints this past offseason.
On Monday night, Adams was spotted at a college basketball game and had a friendly conversation with the referee. The head official let Adams know he was in attendance for the Raiders win on Sunday, and congratulated him. Adams then assured that ref that “it’s going to be better now,” especially with McDaniels gone.
The New York Jets inquired about Adams at the deadline, but if the Raiders really are back on track, perhaps this is the best place for him. Vegas offered up a run-heavy scheme against the Giants. Hopefully for Adams, the top wideout can be more involved next week against those same Jets.