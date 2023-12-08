David Carr's former teammate destroys him over his horrifically bad Jalen Hurts take
There are awful football takes, and there is whatever David Carr had to say about Jalen Hurts.
By John Buhler
Nobody lives to point the finger at somebody else more than The Brothers Carr. Mea culpa and self-ownership of bad play and awful takes are not what they are about. While Derek Carr continues to not win divisions now on his second NFL team, his older brother David Carr is firing out bad football takes like he aspires to be the next Skip Bayless or something. His latest is his greatest, as in his very worst.
Earlier in the week, David Carr actually said on the NFL Network that the Philadelphia Eagles should start Marcus Mariota over Jalen Hurts, until Hurts is fully healthy. Yes, let's take a guy who quit on his previous team and doesn't know where Barcelona is for the life of him to run this high-flying offense. Hurts with one working limb is still probably better than Mariota with all four of them at his disposal.
That man tried to throw the football from his back in a rain storm on Thursday Night Football a little more than a year ago. Nothing on planet earth suggests he would have a remote clue how to guide one of the most talented teams into the NFC Playoffs. The only guy who could be trusted less than Mariota in this situation is David Carr himself. Just ask his former teammate Vonta Leach about that.
Carr busted with the expansion era Houston Texans. Leach will never forget Carr's "short memory".
Between the No. 1 overall pick in 2002 and the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, they have one playoff win.
Vonta Leach ethers David Carr over his absurdly bad Jalen Hurts take
Trusting Carr's unbiased football analysis is the epitome of caveat emptor. He infamously picked his kid brother's team to win the AFC West every year he played for the Silver and Black. The Raiders have not won a division title since David Carr was a rookie playing for the Texans. Texan George W. Bush was still in the White House. Friends was still on the air. The Strokes were the the next big thing.
I do not mean to be a prisoner of the moment, but Carr's take is the flavor of the week for the worst all time. Hurts is not healthy, and I get that, but trusting Mariota in big spots professionally is like trusting the Atlanta Falcons to hold onto a lead, the Buffalo Bills to win a Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers to have a clean bill of health or delightful Eagles fans to be cordial with a visiting opponent.
Praise Leach for coming off the top rope to pile-drive Carr into a pulp before suplexing him into dust.