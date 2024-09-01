Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk send heartfelt messages to Ricky Pearsall after shooting
By Kinnu Singh
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest late Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Union Square, multiple reports confirmed.
Pearsall was going to an autograph signing when an assailant attempted to rob him of his Rolex watch. Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said Pearsall fought back after being shot, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The suspected robber was shot in the hand or arm during the altercation, presumably by his own gun.
A video from KTVU showed Pearsall walking to the ambulance. Pearsall was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Police apprehended and arrested the suspect, who was also treated at the same hospital.
49ers wide receivers share support for Ricky Pearsall after shooting
Following news that the Pearsall was in stable condition, 49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk shared their support and well wishes for their teammate on social media.
"Great news," Aiyuk posted after learning his teammate was in stable condition.
"He's good," Samuel posted. "Thank god!!!!!"
The 49ers drafted Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although the 23-year-old is expected to serve as the third wideout on the roster, Aiyuk's contract negotiations nearly thrust the rookie into a significant role as a rookie.
Pearsall participated in six of 19 training camp practices and missed all three preseason games due to hamstring and shoulder injuries. He made his return to practice last week and practiced on Monday, but continued to wear a non-contact jersey and a sleeve over his left shoulder during the final practice of the week on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Pearsall didn't miss a game during his collegiate career, playing in all 55 games over five seasons at Arizona State and Florida.
The 49ers organization released a statement to share their thoughts and prayers for Pearsall and his family.
"San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon," the 49ers said in a statement. "He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family."