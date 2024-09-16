Deebo Samuel injury means it’s time for Brandon Aiyuk to earn his paycheck
Injuries have been a constant theme for the San Francisco 49ers so far in the 2024 campaign.
Christian McCaffrey was placed on IR before their Week 2 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, and now they're going to be without Deebo Samuel for at least a couple of weeks.
According to head coach Kyle Shannahan, the wideout suffered a calf strain late in the game against the Vikings.
The Niners once had as elite of a skill position group as any team in the NFL, but the injuries to McCaffrey and Samuel change the equation dramatically. Their absences mean that others will have to step up. Jordan Mason has on the ground, but Brock Purdy needs help in the air.
With that, it's time for Brandon Aiyuk to show why the Niners gave him a four-year $120 million extension over the offseason.
Pressure is on Brandon Aiyuk to earn his money now more than ever
Aiyuk caused a scene all offseason hoping for a new contract and sure enough, he got it. The deal he got was massive, but well-deserved considering the player he had become.
Aiyuk was coming off his best season, racking up 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games played in 2023. His extension brought upon him the expectation that he'd get even better, but so far, that has not been the case.
The 26-year-old struggled mightily in their season-opening win, and while his numbers were better in Week 2, the Niners lost not only the game, but Samuel. Aiyuk has totaled six receptions for 71 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks after averaging 4.7 receptions for 83.9 yards per game in 2023.
Aiyuk is the one who got paid over the offseason but Samuel has been the dominant receiver in San Francisco. In their loss against the Vikings, Samuel had eight receptions for 110 yards. In Aiyuk's defense, his snap count was limited in Week 1 thanks to his resistance to practice without an extension in the preseason, but he was on the field for more snaps than Samuel in Week 2 yet Deebo outplayed him.
The Niners paid Aiyuk to not only be their No. 1 receiver, but also one of the best receivers in the NFL for the next four years. So far, he has not been close to the best, and actually ranks fourth on the team in receiving yards. The Niners put up just 17 points even with Samuel doing what he did in Week 2.
For them to find a way to win without him and McCaffrey, Aiyuk is going to have to show up. It won't be easy, considering the loss of talent around him, but it's on Aiyuk to earn his money. He wanted to be paid like one of the best, and now more than ever, it's time for him to play like it.