Deebo Samuel is utterly unconcerned about 49ers' Super Bowl chances without Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers continue to toggle between 'A' and 'B' on their final exam question, unsure which answer is correct.
Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contract. Rumor has it he's asking for a pretty fair price, too. The Niners' front office essentially has two options — pay Aiyuk and put all this nonsense behind them, or trade him to the Pittsburgh Steelers and usher in a new, financially limber era, at the expense of their top pass-catching target.
The ideal outcome is Aiyuk re-signing, but the San Francisco front office has to think long term. Nick Bosa has already inked the largest non-QB contract in NFL history. Brock Purdy is on the best contract in the NFL, but that won't last forever. Once his salary balloons, it will be far more difficult to maintain the rest of San Francisco's unrivaled depth.
Aiyuk may or may not be the first major victim of the Niners' talent overflow.
No player on the Niners' roster, aside from maybe Brock Purdy, stands to be impacted more by the front office's eventual decision than Deebo Samuel. The veteran wideout, himself embroiled in contract uncertainty, could see his usage and role fluctuate drastically depending on where Aiyuk ends up.
When asked on Up & Adams if the 49ers can still contend for a Super Bowl without Aiyuk, Samuel took a moment to consider his response.
"BA's gonna be a part of this team so we don't have to worry about that," Samuel answered bluntly.
Deebo Samuel is confident Brandon Aiyuk will be on 49ers this season
In short, Brandon Aiyuk ain't leaving. Not if Deebo Samuel has the correct read on the situation.
Samuel would probably benefit individually without Aiyuk — more touches, a higher red zone volume, etc. — but the collective undoubtedly suffers. Deebo is best when utilized as the ultimate Swiss Army Knife, lining up all over the formation and working various intermediate routes. Aiyuk is the more traditional No. 1 receiver, beating defenders in space and exploding for chunk gains. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch last season.
Right now, the signs are in Samuel's favor. Aiyuk has openly lobbied the Niners for a more serious approach all summer. He doesn't get so peeved by San Francisco's approach if his desire isn't to remain in San Francisco.
Aiyuk has been more or less begged the Niners to match his contract demands and stop messing around. The front office has not acquiesced yet, but the latest developments put the ball in GM John Lynch's court.
There is a trade in place with Pittsburgh and an offer from San Francisco on the table. The Niners undoubtedly know what Aiyuk's asking price is. A new report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo claims the two sides are more "in line" than before, with Aiyuk preferring the Niners if all things are equal. This all comes down to how badly San Francisco wants Aiyuk.
Samuel clearly wants Aiyuk. I'd bet Kyle Shanahan would echo that sentiment off the record. The Niners have spent all summer driving an unreasonably hard bargain, but we have reached the point where rubber meets the road. The season is right around the corner and it's time to lock in a depth chart.
Aiyuk can help the Niners win a Super Bowl. That is the goal. It doesn't sound like a hard choice.