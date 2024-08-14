Latest Brandon Aiyuk update makes it clear he’s been using Steelers all along
By Kinnu Singh
The roller coaster continues. In an offseason that saw wide receivers across the league sign record-breaking contracts with their respective teams, the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have been unable to agree on terms for a long-term extension.
The news cycle has seen Aiyuk's fate seesaw multiple times already. He was expected to be traded prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, then expected to be signed to a contract extension, and then expected to be traded once again. In July, reports about a meeting between Aiyuk and the Niners suggested that a contract extension was imminent. Just weeks later, the disgruntled wideout officially requested a trade.
As the regular season draws closer, a resolution is inevitable. Aiyuk's potential suitors dwindled down to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. The second-team All-Pro wide receiver reportedly shut down New England's advances despite their $32 million per year offer. Soon after, the Commanders fell out of the running for Aiyuk and instead circled back to free agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant.
Brandon Aiyuk may have been using Steelers for leverage
Now, it appears that the Steelers may be out of the running as well — if they were ever a legitimate destination in the first place. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on "The Insiders" podcast that Aiyuk has continued to prefer remaining in San Francisco all along.
"What I've been told is that Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers and has always preferred to stay with the 49ers, all things being equal," Garafolo said. "They haven't been equal, but they did make that offer. In fact, both sides sent proposals within the last week or so. And the 49ers number has gotten better than what it was previously. And they have agreed on a lot of the main points of the deal, their offers are in line."
During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast in June, Aiyuk said he could envision playing for the Commanders or the Steelers in 2024, but he did also make it clear that he would prefer to remain with the Niners. Now, it seems that the wide receiver may have been using the Steelers for leverage all along. According to Garafolo, the Niners and Aiyuk are close to ironing out the final details of a new deal.
"It sounds like there's just one more thing that needs to be ironed out," Garafolo said. "And if that thing gets ironed out, Brandon Aiyuk signs the deal, he stays with the 49ers, he drops the trade request, and finally we can put this situation behind us. ... It sounds like the ball is in the 49ers court and [Aiyuk] is hoping they can just make the final adjustment and get this thing done and stay with the Niners."