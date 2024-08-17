Deebo Samuel unsure about Trent Williams' contract situation with 49ers
By Scott Rogust
There are plenty of eyes on the San Francisco 49ers. That's due to the team's ongoing saga with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is holding in at training camp while seeking a new contract. Now, it's a matter of whether the 49ers can give Aiyuk the contract he desires, or if they will trade him to another team that will.
Another situation ongoing is Trent Williams' holdout with the team. Unlike Aiyuk, Williams isn't at training camp as he seeks an adjustment to his contract. While Williams is under contract through the 2026 season, he ranks sixth in terms of annual salary among offensive tackles.
During an appearance on Up and Adams with host Kay Adams, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel expressed his confidence that Aiyuk would be with the team this season. However, when Adams asked Samuel if he was worried about Williams' contract situation, the wide receiver didn't exactly ease concerns.
"I have no idea. I still talk to him every day, but business is business. He handles his, and they handle theirs, so that's nothing for me to speak on, that's for them to handle their business," said Samuel.
Deebo Samuel unsure when Trent Williams contract situation with 49ers will resolve
That's not exactly a promising update. considering Willams has long been one of the top left tackles in the game.
This offseason, left tackles have gotten paid big bucks, such as Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Christian Darrisaw of the Minnesota Vikings. Darrisaw earned a four-year, $104 million deal with the Vikings while Wirfs reset the left tackle market on a five-year, $140.6 million extension with the Buccaneers. With that, Williams is now ranked fifth in annual salary ($23.01 million), with Wirfs leading the way with a substantial $28.12 million annual salary.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided an update on Williams' holdout from 49ers training camp, and said the left tackle is willing to continue sitting out. Not only that, but Aiyuk's contract situation isn't making things easier on the Williams front.
“I’m told Trent Williams is playing golf right now. Literally, he’s chilling,” Fowler said, h/t On3Sports. “I’m told that if they want his services, then they need to adjust the contract. Like, that’s just the way it is. He’s made $150-some-million in his career, 35-years-old. Best left tackle in the game, but only the fifth highest-paid, or fourth highest-paid left tackle, so they’ve got to get something done here. I’m told that he’s willing to hold out even longer.
“The issue is, if they would’ve traded [Brandon] Aiyuk, it’s much easier to get this deal done. Now, they’re trying to juggle both contracts at the same time. It’s been tricky, but Aiyuk’s sort of been the priority, because it’s urgent, but Williams, they’ve got to adjust it, really in the next week or two.”
Last year, in Williams' age 34 season, the 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro allowed just 18 pressures, three quarterback hits, and zero sacks in 809 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
49ers general manager John Lynch has an urgency to find a solution to the Aiyuk situation. But for Williams, he appears willing to wait until the team gives him the proper contract adjustment.