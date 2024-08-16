Unlike Jerry Jones, John Lynch feels 'urgency' to resolve situation with star WR
By Scott Rogust
The never-ending saga between the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues. Aiyuk is due for a new contract and wants to be paid like one of the top receivers in the league. The 49ers haven't met those demands, leading Aiyuk to request a trade. But the 49ers have reopened negotiations with not much movement.
Another team dealing with contract negotiations involving a top wide receiver is the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is due for a new contract after the upcoming season, and is holding out of training camp. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't help matters by saying he had no urgency to sign Lamb to a contract extension. That even led Jones to backtrack a little bit.
49ers general manager John Lynch appeared on KNBR on Friday and discussed the current contract negotiations with Aiyuk. While Lynch didn't place odds on a deal being done with Aiyuk, he did say he understands the "urgency" to get something done.
John Lynch understands urgency to get a deal done with Brandon Aiyuk
"You know, I'm not going to characterize any chances or anything," Aiyuk said, h/t NFL.com. "I can tell you this, it's been a long, arduous, hard process, a hard journey. We started this early and for whatever reason haven't been able to get it across the finish line. That's been frustrating, but the communication still has been really good both with Brandon and his agent, and we're trying to figure out solutions. You know I'm always hopeful. I'm an optimistic person in nature, and I'm always hopeful that we'll get there and get there soon. I can tell you, we feel the urgency to have him, the season's approaching, and we have ample time.
At least one team understands the urgency to sign their top wide receiver. But this doesn't mean that the 49ers and Aiyuk are close to a deal.
In recent weeks, the 49ers reached out to teams to receive offers for Aiyuk in case no deal could be reached. Aiyuk reportedly turned down playing for both the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, thus nullifying both trades. The 49ers and Steelers, however, have agreed to the framework of a trade, and it is all up to Aiyuk to decide whether he wants to go.
Lynch also has a looming contract saga with star left tackle Trent Williams, who is currently holding out of training camp, looking for a new contract.
Yet, the 49ers and Aiyuk have exchanged offers again. Now, we wait to see if Aiyuk agrees to a new contract, or opts to be traded.
Whatever ultimately happens, Lynch is trying to bring an end to this saga with Aiyuk.